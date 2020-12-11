EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #12: Bear Grillz

In a special episode, join us live as we create a custom latte crafted by Bear Grillz.
Whether they're bedazzling eggs with rhinestones, baking their own sourdough from scratch, or concocting absurd cocktails, those in the social media community at large have embraced their creativity during their time in quarantine. Harnessing that creativity and manifesting it into the dance music community, EDM.com's Instagram Live interview series "Quarantini Chats" invites the brightest music producers and DJs in the game to join our platform and craft a custom cocktail as they sip and dive into a wide range of topics with our special guest hosts, The Hotel Lobby.

Dubstep and bass music titan Bear Grillz is joining EDM.com for the 12th episode of "Quarantini Chats." Fresh off the release of his roaring Friends: The Album release, he'll be concocting a custom latte for all the coffee fanatics out there. You can check out the expansive 12-track album below and find it on your go-to streaming platform here

Join us via Instagram Live on Saturday, December 12th at 12PM PT (3PM ET) for the show. If you'd like to craft Bear Grillz's signature latte and immerse yourself in the interview, you can find the ingredients and instructions below.

"BEAR GRILLZ'S LATTE" INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 shot of espresso (or more)

  • Califia Oat Milk Barista Blend (or favorite milk of choice)
  • Milk frother
