EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #13: Deorro

Join us live as we sip a custom,non-alcoholic cocktail crafted by dance music vet Deorro.
Whether they're bedazzling eggs with rhinestones, baking their own sourdough from scratch, or concocting absurd cocktails, those in the social media community at large have embraced their creativity during their time in quarantine. Harnessing that creativity and manifesting it into the dance music community, EDM.com's Instagram Live interview series "Quarantini Chats" invites the brightest music producers and DJs in the game to join our platform and craft a custom cocktail as they sip and dive into a wide range of topics with our special guest hosts, The Hotel Lobby.

As he continues to change the EDM game with his unique fusion of electronic and Latin music, dance music vet Deorro is joining EDM.com for the 13th episode of "Quarantini Chats." To celebrate the impending release of his new single "Me Siento Bien" with Kura and Alex Rose, he'll be concocting his own signature, non-alcoholic take on the classic michelada.

Join us via Instagram Live on Sunday, January 31st at 12PM PT (3PM ET) for the show. If you'd like to craft Deorro's signature "Michelnada" and immerse yourself in the interview, you can find the ingredients below.

"DEORRO'S MICHELNADA" INGREDIENTS:

  • Salsa maggi

  • Saladito

  • Lemon

  • Tajin

  • Tapatio

  • Chamoy

  • Worcestershire sauce

  • Clamato

FOLLOW DEORRO:

Facebook: facebook.com/Deorro/
Instagram: instagram.com/deorro/
Twitter: twitter.com/deorro
Spotify: spoti.fi/2P9Ooui

