EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #14: Blanke

Join us live as we sip a custom, non-alcoholic cocktail crafted by EDM.com Class of 2021 artist Blanke.
Whether they're bedazzling eggs with rhinestones, baking their own sourdough from scratch, or concocting absurd cocktails, those in the social media community at large have embraced their creativity during their time in quarantine. Harnessing that creativity and manifesting it into the dance music community, EDM.com's Instagram Live interview series "Quarantini Chats" invites the brightest music producers and DJs in the game to join our platform and craft a custom cocktail as they sip and dive into a wide range of topics with our special guest hosts, The Hotel Lobby.

As he continues to bulldoze the boundaries of EDM's genre pool with his trailblazing sound design, prodigious Australian producer Blanke is joining EDM.com for the 14th episode of "Quarantini Chats." To celebrate his being named to EDM.com's Class of 2021, he'll be concocting his own signature smoothie.

Join us via Instagram Live on Sunday, February 21st at 2PM PT (5PM ET) for the show. If you'd like to craft Blanke's signature "Liver Rescue Smoothie" and immerse yourself in the interview, you can find the ingredients below.

BLANKE's "Liver Rescue Smoothie" Ingredients

Originally made by Anthony William (Medical Medium)

  • 1 Banana
  • 1/2 cup of frozen pink dragonfruit
  • 1 cup frozen wild blueberries
  • Additional water optional

Instructions:

  1. Blend (Blanke uses a NutriBullet)
  2. Serve in tall glass

Dragonfruit: The red pigment in the red-fleshed variety of pitaya is a rejuvenator for your liver, bringing cells back to life.

Wild blueberries: Contain dozens of undiscovered antioxidants and cleanses and heals deep into the liver.

