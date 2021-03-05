EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #15: BLVK JVCK

EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #15: BLVK JVCK

Join us live as we sip a custom drink crafted by EDM.com Class of 2021 artist BLVK JVCK.
@polopistola

Whether they're bedazzling eggs with rhinestones, baking their own sourdough from scratch, or concocting absurd cocktails, those in the social media community at large have embraced their creativity during their time in quarantine. Harnessing that creativity and manifesting it into the dance music community, EDM.com's Instagram Live interview series "Quarantini Chats" invites the brightest music producers and DJs in the game to join our platform and craft a custom cocktail as they sip and dive into a wide range of topics with our special guest hosts, The Hotel Lobby.

As he continues to stomp his way through the trap and dubstep scenes with his roaring, unapologetic brand of bass music, famed electronic producer BLVK JVCK is joining EDM.com for the 15th episode of "Quarantini Chats." To celebrate his being named to EDM.com's Class of 2021, he'll be concocting his own signature daiquiri.

Join us via Instagram Live tomorrow, Saturday, March 6th at 2PM PT (5PM ET) for the show. If you'd like to craft BLVK JVCK's signature "Berry Daiquiri" and immerse yourself in the interview, you can find the ingredients below.

2

BLVK JVCK'S "BERRY DAIQUIRI" QUARANTINI INGREDIENTS

  • Frozen berries
  • Lime juice
  • White rum

FOLLOW BLVK JVCK:

Facebook: facebook.com/BLVKJVCK
Twitter: twitter.com/blvkjvck
Instagram: instagram.com/blvkjvck
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YNkX76

