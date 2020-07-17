EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #3: Ferry Corsten

Whether they're bedazzling eggs with rhinestones, baking their own sourdough from scratch, or concocting absurd cocktails, those in the social media community at large have embraced their creativity during their time in quarantine. Harnessing that creativity and manifesting it into the dance music community, EDM.com's Instagram Live interview series "Quarantini Chats" invites the brightest music producers and DJs in the game to join our platform and craft a custom cocktail as they sip and dive into a wide range of topics with our special guest hosts, The Hotel Lobby.

Pioneering trance producer and electronic music Renaissance man Ferry Corsten is joining EDM.com for the third episode of "Quarantini Chats." After dropping his scintillating album As Above So Below back in March 2020 under his FERR moniker, Corsten is tapping into his ambient alias and inviting fans to concoct his signature "Ferr's Palawan Sunset" cocktail.

Join us via Instagram Live tomorrow, July 18th, at 1PM PDT (4PM ET, 8PM GMT) for the show. If you'd like to craft Corsten's signature quarantini and immerse yourself in the interview, you can find the ingredients and instructions below.

FERRY CORSTEN'S "FERR'S PALAWAN SUNSET" QUARANTINI:

240 ml Don Papa rum

2 cups ice blocks/crushed ice

200 grams of frozen mango *

100 grams of strawberry *

4 fresh limes

For a sweeter flavor, add 2-4 tbsp of concentrated black currant juice (cassis) or simple syrup



*If you are using fresh fruit ingredients, add a bit more ice.



Instructions:

1. In a blender, combine strawberries, 2 tbsp of concentrated black currant juice, 2 limes*, half of the rum, and half of the ice. Blend until smooth and pour into two glasses until half full.

2. Rinse blender well and combine the mango, remaining rum, and remaining ice. Blend until smooth and pour over strawberry mixture.

3. Garnish with the remaining lime fruit in wedges and serve immediately.

Editor's Note: EDM.com does not condone, encourage, or tolerate underage drinking.