EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #5: Biscits & Sonny Fodera

Whether they're bedazzling eggs with rhinestones, baking their own sourdough from scratch, or concocting absurd cocktails, those in the social media community at large have embraced their creativity during their time in quarantine. Harnessing that creativity and manifesting it into the dance music community, EDM.com's Instagram Live interview series "Quarantini Chats" invites the brightest music producers and DJs in the game to join our platform and craft a custom cocktail as they sip and dive into a wide range of topics with our special guest hosts, The Hotel Lobby.

House music mavens Sonny Fodera and Biscits are joining EDM.com for the 5th episode of "Quarantini Chats" after the former dropped a stunning remix of the latter's "From The Start."

Join us via Instagram Live tomorrow, August 15th, at 12PM PT (3PM ET) for the show. If you'd like to craft Biscits and Sonny Fodera's signature quarantini and immerse yourself in the interview, you can find the ingredients and instructions below.

BISCITS AND SONNY FODERA'S "SEX ON THE BEACH" QUARANTINI:

Ice

50ml vodka

25ml peach schnapps

2 oranges, plus 2 slices to garnish

50ml cranberry juice

glace cherries, to garnish (optional)

Editor's Note: EDM.com does not condone, encourage, or tolerate underage drinking.