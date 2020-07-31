EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #4: HOSH and Boss Doms

Whether they're bedazzling eggs with rhinestones, baking their own sourdough from scratch, or concocting absurd cocktails, those in the social media community at large have embraced their creativity during their time in quarantine. Harnessing that creativity and manifesting it into the dance music community, EDM.com's Instagram Live interview series "Quarantini Chats" invites the brightest music producers and DJs in the game to join our platform and craft a custom cocktail as they sip and dive into a wide range of topics with our special guest hosts, The Hotel Lobby.

Joining us this week are HOSH and Boss Doms, who will be interviewing each other in a special edition of "Quarantini Chats." Doms released HOSH's remix of his new single "I Want More (feat. Kyle Pearce)" today, July 31st, 2020, a hypnotic house single that serves as a fantastic follow-up to HOSH's scintillating international hit "Midnight (Hanging Tree)."

Join us via Instagram Live tomorrow, August 1st, at 12PM PT (3PM ET) for the show. If you'd like to craft the artists' signature quarantini and immerse yourself in the interview, you can find the ingredients and instructions below.

HOSH's "IBIZA SOUR" QUARANTINI:

40 ml Jack Daniels straight rye

15 ml maple syrup

20 ml fresh squeezed lemon juice

15 ml fresh squeezed orange juice

1 egg white

1 dash bitters

Cinnamon stick and fresh mint garnish

Use a shaker and crushed ice to blend ingredients. Once blended, it should look like this:

Editor's Note: EDM.com does not condone, encourage, or tolerate underage drinking.