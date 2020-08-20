EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #5: Bruno Martini

Whether they're bedazzling eggs with rhinestones, baking their own sourdough from scratch, or concocting absurd cocktails, those in the social media community at large have embraced their creativity during their time in quarantine. Harnessing that creativity and manifesting it into the dance music community, EDM.com's Instagram Live interview series "Quarantini Chats" invites the brightest music producers and DJs in the game to join our platform and craft a custom cocktail as they sip and dive into a wide range of topics with our special guest hosts, The Hotel Lobby.

Dance music dynamo Bruno Martini is joining EDM.com for the 5th episode of "Quarantini Chats." The barnstorming Brazilian pop and EDM superstar has graced the stages of the most illustrious festivals in the world, including EDC Las Vegas and Tomorrowland, on his way to a staggering 1 billion collective Spotify plays. Martini will be joining us one day after the release of "Bend The Knee," a monster collaboration with Timbaland and Iza from his forthcoming full-length studio album, Original.

Join us via Instagram Live on Saturday, August 22nd, at 12PM PT (3PM ET) for the show. If you'd like to craft Bruno's signature quarantini and immerse yourself in the interview, you can find the ingredients and instructions below. Bruno will be crafting his twist on the "Caipirinha," the national drink of Brazil. Those in the states may not be able to find its main ingredient, Cachaça, so they may use vodka as a solid substitute.

BRUNO MARTINI'S "CAIPIRINHA" QUARANTINI:

1 2/3 ounces Cachaça (recommended brand: 51)

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1/2 lime cut into 4 wedges

Crushed ice (recommended: use filtered water for ice)

Ice cubes (recommended: use filtered water for ice)

Lime or sugarcane for garnish



Preparation: Place lime and sugar into old-fashioned glass and muddle (mash the two ingredients together using a muddler or a wooden spoon). Fill the glass with crushed ice and add the Cachaça. Serve on the rocks, in an old-fashioned glass, by pouring over the crushed ice.

Editor's Note: EDM.com does not condone, encourage, or tolerate underage drinking.