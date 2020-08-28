EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #6: BLVK JVCK & iMinikon

Whether they're bedazzling eggs with rhinestones, baking their own sourdough from scratch, or concocting absurd cocktails, those in the social media community at large have embraced their creativity during their time in quarantine. Harnessing that creativity and manifesting it into the dance music community, EDM.com's Instagram Live interview series "Quarantini Chats" invites the brightest music producers and DJs in the game to join our platform and craft a custom cocktail as they sip and dive into a wide range of topics.

Fresh off the release of BLVK JVCK's monster dubstep remix of iMinikon's viral single "I'm Tryna," the blossoming artists are joining EDM.com for the 6th episode of "Quarantini Chats." Check out the remix here.

Join us via Instagram Live on Saturday, August 29th, at 12PM PT (3PM ET) for the show. If you'd like to craft BLVK JVCK or iMinikon's signature quarantinis and immerse yourself in the interview, you can find the ingredients and instructions below.

Editor's Note: EDM.com does not condone, encourage, or tolerate underage drinking.

BLVK JVCK'S "DARK N' STORMY" QUARANTINI:

1 1/2 ounces Gosling's Black Seal rum

Stormy ginger beer, to top

Garnish: lime wedge



Instructions: Fill a tall glass with ice, and add the rum. Top with the ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wedge.

IMINIKON'S "SPLOOSH" QUARANTINI: