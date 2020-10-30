EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #8: Niiko & SWAE

EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #8: Niiko & SWAE

Join us live as we sip a custom cocktail crafted by red-hot dance music duo Niiko x SWAE.
Whether they're bedazzling eggs with rhinestones, baking their own sourdough from scratch, or concocting absurd cocktails, those in the social media community at large have embraced their creativity during their time in quarantine. Harnessing that creativity and manifesting it into the dance music community, EDM.com's Instagram Live interview series "Quarantini Chats" invites the brightest music producers and DJs in the game to join our platform and craft a custom cocktail as they sip and dive into a wide range of topics with our special guest hosts, The Hotel Lobby.

Red-hot dance music duo Niiko x SWAE are joining EDM.com for the eighth episode of "Quarantini Chats." Fresh off the release of their blistering bass house track "Can't Feel My Face," the tandem will be concocting a special Halloween-themed cocktail for their interview.

Join us via Instagram Live tomorrow, October 31st, at 12PM PT (3PM ET) for the show. If you'd like to craft Niiko x SWAE's signature quarantini and immerse yourself in the interview, you can find the ingredients and instructions below.

NIIKO & SWAE'S "PUMPKIN SPICE ESPRESSO" QUARANTINI:

  • 1 ½ ounces Van Gogh Espresso Vodka
  • 1 ounce Bailey’s
  • ¾ ounce Hirram Walker Pumpkin Spice Liquor
  • ½ ounce Kahlua
  • ½ ounce Frangelico
  • 1 ounce Heavy Cream (optional)

Editor's Note: EDM.com does not condone, encourage, or tolerate underage drinking.

