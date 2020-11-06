EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #9: Plastik Funk

Whether they're bedazzling eggs with rhinestones, baking their own sourdough from scratch, or concocting absurd cocktails, those in the social media community at large have embraced their creativity during their time in quarantine. Harnessing that creativity and manifesting it into the dance music community, EDM.com's Instagram Live interview series "Quarantini Chats" invites the brightest music producers and DJs in the game to join our platform and craft a custom cocktail as they sip and dive into a wide range of topics with our special guest hosts, The Hotel Lobby.

Dance music vet Plastik Funk is joining EDM.com for the ninth episode of "Quarantini Chats." The German powerhouse is a mainstay on the biggest dance music labels in the world and is responsible for some of the most popular club music of the last decade, such as his seminal single "WHO" with Tujamo. Plastik Funk will be concocting a refreshing take on the classic gin and tonic for his interview.

Join us via Instagram Live tomorrow, November 7th, at 12PM PT (3PM ET, 8PM CET) for the show. If you'd like to craft Plastik Funk's signature quarantini and immerse yourself in the interview, you can find the ingredients and instructions below.

PLASTIK FUNK'S "EASING INTO AUTUMN GIN AND TONIC" QUARANTINI:

50 ml gin

Cucumber

Lemon

Tonic water

Editor's Note: EDM.com does not condone, encourage, or tolerate underage drinking.