Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Rewind: On This Day In 2010, Avicii Debuted "Levels"
Publish date:

Rewind: On This Day In 2010, Avicii Debuted "Levels"

Avicii's earliest form of "Levels" saw its public debut on one of dance music's most iconic mix shows.
Author:

Sean Eriksson

Avicii's earliest form of "Levels" saw its public debut on one of dance music's most iconic mix shows.

On this day, 11 years ago, dance music history was made with Avicii's "Levels" debut on one of the biggest public platforms in EDM: BBC Radio 1's Essential Mix

Avicii may not have known it at the time, but this mix would include the one of the earliest versions of arguably his most iconic work.

Listening back on the near two-hour performance is like opening up a sonic time capsule. At the outset, Pete Tong delivers a goosebumps-inducing introduction of Avicii: "He's the 21 year old Tim Bergling from Stockholm, who's enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame," Tong said. "He only released his first tune "ManMan" two years ago."

To add further context, Tong goes on to praise Avicii's recent work in "My Feelings For You," his biggest release at the time. We couldn't help but smile once Avicii chimed in to introduce the mix itself, noting that he had included a couple tracks he'd never played before, but was eager to test-run live.

Recommended Articles

avicii
FEATURES

Rewind: On This Day In 2010, Avicii Debuted "Levels"

Avicii's earliest form of "Levels" saw its public debut on one of dance music's most iconic mix shows.

just now
The Matrix 4 Ressurections
MUSIC RELEASES

"The Matrix Resurrections" Composers Release Orchestral Techno Remix of "Neo and Trinity Theme"

The lead single precludes the full release of the film's soundtrack on December 17th.

3 minutes ago
covid-19
GEAR + TECH

Songs Synthesized From COVID-19's Genetic Code Can Now Be Purchased as NFTs

The increasingly common practice of turning data into music continues to break new ground with DNA Sonification.

12 minutes ago

Following the singalong-worthy "Fade Into Darkness," that sticky, unmistakable "Levels" melody pops into focus. The textures are slightly different, and even the key is different from the final cut. Nevertheless, it's plain to see even in this primitive form that the bouncy and uplifting spirit of "Levels" remains present in all its glory.

For fans looking to take a trip back down progressive house memory lane, check out the full mix and tracklist from Avicii's debut Essential Mix, which includes "Levels" at around the 35-minute mark. 

Related

01-dj-avicii-in-sri-panwa-phuket-resort1 2
FEATURES

On This Day in Dance Music History: Avicii Released "Bromance"

Years later, "Bromance" is still one of the most iconic melodies from the late dance music legend Avicii.

TimStudio2104_edit 2
FEATURES

On This Day in Dance Music History: Avicii Released "Levels"

On October 28th, 2011, Avicii released what would become one of the biggest songs in EDM history, "Levels."

pierce fulton
FEATURES

Rewind: On This Day In 2014, Pierce Fulton Released "Kuaga"

It's hard to believe one of the world's most beloved progressive summer hits was originally considered a "throwaway."

avicii
Lifestyle

Here's a Dreamy 95-Minute Mix of Avicii Piano Covers for World Meditation Day

Look inward with this continuous mix of beautiful piano covers of Avicii's greatest hits.

Avicii Tim Bergling
FEATURES

On This Day in Dance Music History: Avicii Released His Debut Studio Album, True

On September 13th, 2013 Avicii released his debut studio album "True".

mike posner
FEATURES

Mike Posner Reflects On Avicii: "When I Was In the Coldest, Coldest Periods of My Career He Would Call Me to Work"

Mike Posner recalls the impact of his relationship with Avicii, from almost singing on "Levels" to deriving inspiration in his memory to achieve his biggest personal goals.

avicii
FEATURES

Top 5 Quotes From Avicii, One of Dance Music's Most Introspective Innovators

Avicii's past innovations continue to shape the future trajectory of dance music.

TimStudio2104_edit 2
FEATURES

On This Day One Year Ago Avicii Passed Away

Remembering one of EDM's biggest icons.