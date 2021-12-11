Rewind: On This Day In 2010, Avicii Debuted "Levels"

On this day, 11 years ago, dance music history was made with Avicii's "Levels" debut on one of the biggest public platforms in EDM: BBC Radio 1's Essential Mix.

Avicii may not have known it at the time, but this mix would include the one of the earliest versions of arguably his most iconic work.

Listening back on the near two-hour performance is like opening up a sonic time capsule. At the outset, Pete Tong delivers a goosebumps-inducing introduction of Avicii: "He's the 21 year old Tim Bergling from Stockholm, who's enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame," Tong said. "He only released his first tune "ManMan" two years ago."

To add further context, Tong goes on to praise Avicii's recent work in "My Feelings For You," his biggest release at the time. We couldn't help but smile once Avicii chimed in to introduce the mix itself, noting that he had included a couple tracks he'd never played before, but was eager to test-run live.

Following the singalong-worthy "Fade Into Darkness," that sticky, unmistakable "Levels" melody pops into focus. The textures are slightly different, and even the key is different from the final cut. Nevertheless, it's plain to see even in this primitive form that the bouncy and uplifting spirit of "Levels" remains present in all its glory.

For fans looking to take a trip back down progressive house memory lane, check out the full mix and tracklist from Avicii's debut Essential Mix, which includes "Levels" at around the 35-minute mark.