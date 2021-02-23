Inspired by Kygo, This San Francisco Giants Prospect is Chasing His DJ Dreams

Hunter Bishop, a top prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization, produces hits both on and off the field. You'll get that pun in a moment.

Bishop is a 22-year-old outfielder who produces melodic dance music under the moniker Bish. According to MLB, Bishop discovered Kygo around 2016, when he became so enamored with the tropical house pioneer's music that he decided to take a crack at music production. He eventually purchased his first DAW (digital audio workstation) and taught himself how to navigate the software before releasing his first original track, "Hard to Find," in February 2020.

That same month, Bishop had the opportunity to meet Kygo, who he described as a "musical idol," when he came to Scottsdale for a show. "Being able to meet him was one of the best days of my entire life," he told MLB, adding that he was more starstruck meeting the superstar DJ than he was with some of baseball's most fabled players, like all-time homerun leader and Giants legend Barry Bonds. "It was really cool."

Contrary to what you might think, EDM has a place within the emerald green turf confines of Major League Baseball's diamonds. Many of its sluggers have used electronic songs as walk-up anthems as they step up to the plate, and the soundtrack of MLB's newest video game, R.B.I. 21, is dominated by tracks from dance music kingpins such as Zedd, Gryffin, and R3hab.

Despite his budding career as a music producer, Bishop, the Giants' #4 overall prospect, isn't hanging up the cleats anytime soon. "The truth is I'm a professional baseball player," he said. "Music is an inspiration for me. It's a passion of mine, but at the same time, my job is to be a professional baseball player for San Francisco, and that's my number one priority."

You can listen to Bish's music via Spotify.

Source: MLB