London's electronic dance music scene is as vibrant as ever.

Belushi's London at St Christopher Inn London Bridge Village. Jarett Lopez

What makes them unique is Belushi's, their in-house party bar brand, the perfect spot to meet new friends before exploring London's many large-scale clubs and intimate underground spaces.

In this guide, we outline our must-visit spaces in London along with accommodation options geared towards any budget.

Ministry of Sound

One of London’s most historic electronic music venues, Ministry of Sound opened its doors back in 1991 and celebrated three decades last year. The U.K.'s first club exclusively dedicated to house music, Ministry of Sound regularly books the scene's most celebrated artists to perform in its three rooms.

Attending Ministry of Sound should be on the bucket list of every dance music fan traveling to London. Ticket prices at Ministry of Sound vary but start at around £15 per person, with group options available as well.

Ticket prices at Ministry of Sound vary but start at around £15 per person, with group options available as well.

Ministry of Sound. Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

fabric

One of London's key cultural hubs for dance music, fabric recently announced its partnership with the Museum of London, becoming the world’s first nightclub-in-residence in a museum. fabric is planning to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2024 in collaboration with the long-standing museum, hosting its own exhibition while celebrating its impact on London's clubbing scene.

fabric, which also operates an in-house label, is one of London's most iconic dance music venues. Ticket prices at fabric start at around £15 per person.

XOYO

The diverse XOYO space hosts both club nights and live shows, championing local acts while curating mesmerizing experiences rooted in dance music and self-expression. The club hosts its famed "Pleasurehood" residency on Saturdays and invites fans multiple days a week for its various themed events and performances.

Ticket prices at XOYO start at around £10 to £15, but you can find early-bird tickets for select events for as cheap as £6.

Ticket prices at XOYO start at around £10 to £15, but you can find early-bird tickets for select events for as cheap as £6.

XOYO London. XOYO/Facebook

Village Underground

Less than a 10-minute walk from XOYO, Village Underground is situated in an old warehouse and hosts everything from concerts and club nights to art exhibitions and theatrical performances. A big part of London’s vibrant art and dance music scene, Village Underground started out as a concept back in 2006 and officially opened its doors a year later.

Village Underground hosts Superstition, one of London's most prestigious underground techno events, alongside multiple weekly events and one-off concerts. Ticket prices at Village Underground vary, but start at around £10 to £15.

Village Underground.

KOKO

From artists like Bob Moses, The Blessed Madonna and Âme taking its decks to iconic brands such as Boiler Room hosting events, KOKO is the place to be for underground dance music in London. In partnership with Luno, KOKO’s cryptocurrency partner, the club recently launched Luno Eclipse, an initiative supporting breakthrough artists and empowering them to tell their own stories through curated content.

To close off 2022, KOKO is slated to host events with the likes of Idris Elba, Sven Väth, ANOTR and many more. Ticket prices for KOKO start at around £20.

KOKO London. KOKO/Facebook

