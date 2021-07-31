DCUP Shares Firsthand Success Story Behind Creation of "We No Speak Americano"
Publish date:

DCUP Shares Firsthand Success Story Behind Creation of "We No Speak Americano"

The song's iconic saxophone hook, originally positioned in the outro, nearly became an afterthought.
Author:

Sweat It Out

The song's iconic saxophone hook, originally positioned in the outro, nearly became an afterthought.

Creating an organic number one hit in the modern era has proven to be extremely unlikely, but 10 years ago Yolanda Be Cool and DCUP achieved the feat on a profound scale. 

In a new video uploaded by Sol State, a YouTube channel dedicated to revealing production secrets and untold stories from the world's most impactful producers, DCUP gave his firsthand account of how "We No Speak Americano" went from humble beginnings to mainstream hit.

"We were aiming for an underground club track," DCUP recalls of their studio session. "On the last day one of the two Yolanda guys asked me 'Is there anything different we can do in the last breakdown?'"

That simple question led DCUP to go sample hunting, where he discovered a saxophone sound that would completely change the character of the track—and ultimately the trajectory of his career. The saxophone sample was originally positioned in the outro, but after hearing it, Yolanda Be Cool knew they had to shift course and make this sound part of the track's foundation.

The trio released "We No Speak Americano" with no inkling that it would become a multi-national phenomenon.

Recommended Articles

NGHTMRE - SMF 2021 - BRPHOTOCO 5
MUSIC RELEASES

NGHTMRE Drops Shimmering Remix of ILLENIUM and Matt Maeson's "Heavenly Side"

The "Fallen Embers" single has received a major rework from NGHTMRE, transforming the track into a future bass jam.

marshmello ray volpe
NEWS

Marshmello Drops Unreleased Dubstep Collab With Ray Volpe at Lollapalooza 2021

The masked dance music star opened his performance with the heavy track.

MV5BODcwNTMyNjEtMTVlMi00ODk2LTg0NTEtZTA3YzQ4NGI1MGZkXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNzQwMzAwNTI@._V1_
FEATURES

DCUP Shares Firsthand Success Story Behind Creation of "We No Speak Americano"

The song's iconic saxophone hook, originally positioned in the outro, nearly became an afterthought.

But after it began taking off, the artists realized they needed to rush to clear the sample. According to DCUP, the Italian major label with rights to the sample made a lot of money off the track. While he and Yolanda Be Cool considered re-recording the song without the sample, ultimately they chose to stand by the original formula given its organic appeal.

After going multi-platinum and #1 in 10 countries, DCUP had a sobering realization from the journey. "We are never the best judge of our own work."

Check out the video below, courtesy of Sol State and DCUP.

Related

Yolanda Be Cool
MUSIC RELEASES

Yolanda Be Cool Celebrates 10 Years of "We No Speak Americano" With International Remix Package

Yolanda Be Cool's "10th Anniversary Edit" matures the nostalgic swing house hit into a balcony-shaking knockout.

Zedd-and-Jasmine-Thompson-1-Nick-Walker-and-Andrew-Hobbs
NEWS

Jasmine Thompson Shares Story Behind "Life-Changing" Zedd Collaboration, "Funny"

Thompson didn't originally imagine her song would wind up in Zedd's hands, but as she knows well, life has a funny way of playing out.

Elohim 2021
FEATURES

"Turn Hurt Into Art": How Music Creation Has Helped Elohim Navigate Her Mental Health Journey

"Creating music became a saving grace."

Laxcity Press Shot One
MUSIC RELEASES

Laxcity: a Success Story Unfolding

After releasing his debut album Catharsis via Majestic Casual, he's only getting started.

1-16
FEATURES

Martin Garrix and Dean Lewis Go Behind the Scenes of "Used To Love"

Martin Garrix and Dean Lewis showed fans how their collaboration came to fruition.

BabyBeats
FEATURES

Hear the Number One Song From the Day You Were Born

Ever wondered what the most popular song was the day you entered the world?

CrowdShot
FEATURES

Why We Rave? The Human Psychology Behind Attending a Music Festival

Maybe we're just too weird to live and too rare to die.

BT TLAOL Press Shot - Photo by Lacy Transeau
FEATURES

BT Dissected His Biggest Tracks to Invite Fans on a Journey Through His Storied Career [Exclusive]

The legendary trance pioneer, who started out mowing lawns as a boy to pay for synthesizers, broke down his five most influential songs.