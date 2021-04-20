EDM.com Presents Synth Sisters, Vol. 10

Welcome to Synth Sisters, the best place to discover new electronic music from stellar women producers.

There is so much talent within the electronic music community that it's difficult to keep a finger on its pulse. To assist you on your music discovery journey, EDM.com's monthly "Synth Sisters" series illuminates new releases from brilliant women producers of all genres and sizes with the hope of celebrating their contributions.

"Free" - HoneyLuv

HoneyLuv encourages you to free your mind of all insecurities and doubts with her debut single "F R E E" and accompanying extended mix. Released via Popgang Records, the modern dance music classic heats the room up through its engaging piano harmonies and tech house drops.

"TEMPLE" - Farrah & SENZA

Farrah and SENZA prepare for a duel at the "TEMPLE" with their collaborative hybrid trap anthem. Tensions steadily rise before gritty, experimental drops dominate the combat zone.

"Diamonds Eyes" - Blonde Maze

Indietronica songwriter and producer Blonde Maze returned to Enhanced Chill with "Diamond Eyes," a blissful single that previews her forthcoming album. Spine-chilling vocals, thick synth pads, and euphonious melodies complement each other to depict themes of love and longing.

"Do It" - ALLIESUN

ALLIESUN brought the heat with her debut single on GGWM RECORDS, "Do It." The bass house energies are daring and cinematic, empowering listeners to overcome any challenge or roadblock.

"Have You Ever?" - Cam Coda

Singer-songwriter and producer Cam Coda impressed with her debut EP, Reify. The lead single "Have You Ever?" asks questions concerning relatability with love, loss, and identity through fluttering arpeggios and dynamic singing.

"Click the Button - Juliet Fox

Juliet Fox mesmerized with her two-track EP And Find Myself, the first release of the year on her new techno imprint TREGAMBE. The lead single "Click the Button" reflects on how easy social media allows those to cut ties with others, portrayed through Fox's hazy vocals and melodic beats.

"Crawl" - Kendoll and Wenzday

House music titans Kendoll and Wenzday go from the window to the wall in their fiery bass house behemoth, "Crawl." Out via Pinnacle Collective, the song is a play on Lil Jon & The Easy Side Boyz's iconic "Get Low."

"Amboy" - Choopsie

Justin Jay welcomed Choopsie to his Fantastic Voyage imprint for her beatific lofi-house hybrid EP, Amboy. The titular track is equally attention-grabbing as it is blissful, immersing listeners in their own reverie.

"Temporary" - Dear Evergreen

Indie electronica master Dear Evergreen unveiled her contemplative Temporary EP on Sapplings. The lead and title track draws you in through its gripping sound designs, charming vocals, and contemplative lyricism surrounding a past love.

"Missing Link" - AIXI

AIXI brought an artillery to Memory Access Vault for her lethal bass smash, "Missing Link." In a dystopian universe, artificially intelligent machinery seek to find their humanity through thunderous dubstep dispersals.