EDM.com Presents Synth Sisters, Vol. 12

Welcome to Synth Sisters, the best place to discover new electronic music from stellar women producers.

There is so much talent within the electronic music community that it's difficult to keep a finger on its pulse. To assist you on your music discovery journey, EDM.com's monthly "Synth Sisters" series illuminates new releases from brilliant women producers of all genres and sizes with the hope of celebrating their contributions.

“Inner Vision” - Bass Temple

Bass Temple re-emerged on High Vibe Records to channel her “Inner Vision,” a world odyssey through tribal chants and empowering energies.

“Smile (Extended Mix)” - Ali Story

Ali Story made her debut on Axwell’s imprint Axtone with “Smile.” Channeling her feelings and emotions of reconnecting with loved ones into her music, “Smile” features traditional house piano chords that offer the perfect foundation to addictive vocal chops.

“All Night” - Speaker Honey

To musically share the various emotions that surfaced for her during quarantine, Speaker Honey came home to mau5trap for her two-track EP, Together All Night. “All Night” is a techy, electro-infused heater that showcases the San Diego producer’s instrumentation talents.

“777” - Rossy

Rossy returned to Jadu Dala for “777,” a charming melodic trap single that further continues to demonstrate her prowess in the genre.

“Claim The Night (Remix)” - Lizzy Jane

Lizzy Jane offered her contributions to Dr. Ozi’s Claim The Night (Remixes) package with an explosive rework. Released on Most Addictive, fellow remixers include Bainbridge, Birthdayy Partyy, IVES’ IRIS, and TRVCY.

“Give Em What They Want” - Mija

Mija is back to give us what we want and need with her latest song on Hot Haus, “Give Em What They Want.” Paired with dark house beats and ominous vocals, the official music video spotlights Mija singing against simplistic backgrounds to perfectly encapsulate the sultry atmosphere of the single.

“Velvet Crossbow” - LEVEL UP

LEVEL UP doesn’t miss with her “Velvet Crossbow,” her fresh weapon on Cyclops Recordings. Packed to the brim with ascending keys and heavy basslines, “Velvet Crossbow” is a frightful haunting to keep listeners on their toes.

“Hole In The Speaker” - Capozzi

House savant Capozzi lands on Confession again with “Hole In The Speaker,” a bass house treat complete with classic hip hop samples with wobbling drops.

“All I Want” - Kleøpatra

Kleøpatra demolishes subwoofers everywhere with her guaranteed neck-breaker, “All I Want.” Lustful vocals pull listeners in before punishing drops take no prisoners.

“War Zone” - Ghost In Real Life & BLZBO

Ghost in Real Life recruited BLZBO for “War Zone,” a ravenous and piercing trap voyage off her latest The Invisible Enemy EP.