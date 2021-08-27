EDM.com Presents Synth Sisters, Vol. 14

Welcome to Synth Sisters, the best place to discover new electronic music from stellar women producers.

There is so much talent within the electronic music community that it's difficult to keep a finger on its pulse. To assist you on your music discovery journey, EDM.com's monthly "Synth Sisters" series illuminates new releases from brilliant women producers of all genres and sizes with the hope of celebrating their contributions.

“My Eyes Only” - Ashibah

Following her D4 DANCE debut earlier this year, Denmark-based producer, writer, composer, and vocalist Ashibah returned to the label for her fresh house heater, “My Eyes Only.” Accompanied by an extended mix, the euphoric single is contagiously groovy and danceable.

“Hungry Dragon” - VEIL

VEIL returned to Liquid Stranger’s WAKAAN imprint with her latest two-track venture, IXXI. Vicious stomach growls warn listeners to beware of the “Hungry Dragon” as unforgiving snares guide those out of the lair.

“Moonshine” - Alfiya Glow

Electric violinist and producer Alfiya Glow returned to Enormous Tunes Records with her melodic house delight. Paired with an extended mix, “Moonshine” is a stirring, organic single designed to give chills to all who listen.

“The One” - Wenzday

Wenzday made her mau5trap debut with her poem-turned-performance breakup anthem of the summer, inspired by her own breakup earlier this year. Featuring her own vocals for the first time in her music, “The One” seamlessly lives within the underground and mainstream.

“To Feel” - Akylla

Akylla made a splash with her sophomore solo release on Westwood Recordings, “To Feel.” Drum breaks, keytar leads, and rich vocals mix to create a stirring kaleidoscopic drum & bass treat.

“SIDE STREETS” - PENNYWILD

In preparation for her forthcoming sophomore EP on POPGANG Records, NIGHT PEOPLE, Los Angeles-based PENNYWILD unveiled the lead single “SIDE STREETS.” Starting her love letter to the underground — drag, rave, ball, and club culture — “SIDE STREETS” is the ultimate late night anthem.

“Lonely 2.0 (4 Girls)” - AK RENNY

AK RENNY made a splash with her independent four-track EP, Always Knew Renny. “Lonely 2.0 (4 Girls)” will blow minds through tantalizing bass house and distorted rap vocals.

“Speakers Knockin’” - Green Matter

Denver-based Green Matter channels her energy into her latest three-track package, Speakers Knockin’. Capturing the essence of the 2009-2013 dubstep era, the lead and titular track will simultaneously make the subwoofers knock into the new school generation of bass music.

“Higher Love” feat. Maria Mathea - Ali Story

Ali Story brought her signature keys and strong vocal melodies to the Love & Other roster with “Higher Love.” Recruiting Maria Mathea on vocals, “Higher Love” is a house summer jam that encourages living life to the fullest with an abundance of love.

“On A Mountain” - BELELA

Chicago-based producer BELELA whisks listeners “On A Mountain” for her latest single. Delicate vocals comfort the heartbroken as breaks and drum beats complement the lucious landscape.