EDM.com Presents Synth Sisters: Vol. 3 [NERVO Takeover]

There is so much talent within the electronic music community that it's difficult to keep a finger on its pulse. To assist you on your music discovery journey, EDM.com's monthly "Synth Sisters" series illuminates new releases from brilliant female producers of all genres and sizes with the hope of celebrating their contributions.

In a special edition of "Synth Sisters," barnstorming dance music production and DJ tandem NERVO have taken over the series to shed light on their favorite electronic music created by women.

The prolific NERVO duo—comprised of sisters and mothers Liv and Mim Nervo—are in the midst of a typically triumphant year, releasing new music at a breakneck pace. They've unveiled collaborations with Plastik Funk ("Dare Me"), KANDY ("Supermodel"), Frida Sundemo ("Hurt"), and Krewella, among others, teaming up with the latter for the aptly-titled single "Goddess."

NERVO also recently appeared in Underplayed, a new documentary that underscores the blatant lack of female inclusivity in the dance music industry. As they continue to bulldoze the gender boundaries present in the electronic music zeitgeist, take a look at ten of their favorite tracks produced by women.

"COME WITH ME" - NORA EN PURE

"WHAT THEY SAY" - MAYA JANE COLES

"ALIVE" - KREWELLA

"HOW LONG" - HANNAH WANTS

"YOU'RE SO HIGH" - ELI & FUR

"WISDOM" - CHARLOTTE DE WITTE

"HE IS THE VOICE I HEAR" - THE BLESSED MADONNA (FORMERLY THE BLACK MADONNA)

"STARRY NIGHT" - PEGGY GOU

"303" - ANNA LUNOE

"EDGE" - REZZ

