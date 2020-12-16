EDM.com Presents Synth Sisters, Vol. 6

There is so much talent within the electronic music community that it's difficult to keep a finger on its pulse. To assist you on your music discovery journey, EDM.com's monthly "Synth Sisters" series illuminates new releases from brilliant female producers of all genres and sizes with the hope of celebrating their contributions.

"Surrender" - Bexxie

Bexxie arrived on Tommie Sunshine's label Brooklyn Fire with her zestful tech house party starter, "Surrender." Spirited piano keys and soulful vocals seamlessly unite to produce a sound reminiscent of the early '90s rave era.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" - Xie

Released via Casablanca Records, Xie put a tantalizing spin on Mariah Carey's iconic Christmas anthem, "All I Want For Christmas Is You." Xie's cover spotlights her own sultry vocals before ravishing bass house and trap drops kick in.

"Rise Up (Remix)" - Ghost in Real Life

For Chesko's Inside Gen remix package, he recruited Ghost in Real Life to reimagine his future bass collaboration with DaWave, "Rise Up." Ghost in Real Life builds on the melodic single with darker, cinematic elements that dramatically ascent towards two empowering and fulfilling drops.

"The Thrill (Warehouse Mix)" - Nala

Nala transported Mija and Ryan Forever's collaboration "The Thrill" to the underground warehouse. Nala's tech house festivities is a complete 180 from the source material's ascending and descending arpeggios, making it a standout from Mija's full Desert Trash - The Remixes album.

"Comedown (Remix)" - QRTR

Indie dance music duo Supertaste enlisted QRTR to work her style into "Comedown" for their Breakup Disco EP remix package. Dreamy atmospheres and groovy textures layer on the retro single, perfect for a feel-good sunny day.

"Faster" - Tsu Nami

San Diego-based Tsu Nami independently released her infectious dance track, "Faster." Charming male vocals match complement captivating house beats to perfectly align with the body's motions of running faster and faster.

"Crescent" - MEIRLIN

Following a string of singles leading to the full reveal, MEIRLIN unveiled her debut album, Night Forest. "Crescent" whisks listeners away into a vibrant woodland full of shimmering synths and wanderlust-inducing resonances.

"Emergency feat. Mila Falls" - Jessica Audiffred

Jessica Audiffred recently teamed up with vocalist Mila Falls for bass house firecracker "Emergency." Now out via Circus Records, wonky vibrations pair with buoyant synths to emit a powerful distress call.

"honey" - artemis orion

artemis orion conceptualized various themes surrounding love and its associated emotions in her debut EP, honey. For the lead and title track, comforting soundscapes underlay delicate, lullaby singing that fallaciously concerns fear and uncertainty.

"House of Colours" - Ida Engberg

Over six years since her last original EP, Devil's Dance, Swedish producer Ida Engberg made her comeback with Return to Consciousness. Accompanying four other tracks, "House of Colours" is a techno weapon with enticing tribal influences abundant throughout.