EDM.com Presents Synth Sisters, Vol. 8

There is so much talent within the electronic music community that it's difficult to keep a finger on its pulse. To assist you on your music discovery journey, EDM.com's monthly "Synth Sisters" series illuminates new releases from brilliant women producers of all genres and sizes with the hope of celebrating their contributions.

"Goosebumps" - Pillows

Producer and singer-songwriter Pillows brought an intoxicating deep house rework to Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar's iconic "Goosebumps." Released via New State Music, this dance-pop cover is the latest in a series of covers from the Los Angeles talent.

"Cali" - Capozzi

Capozzi returned to IN / ROTATION to stun with her three-track The Dark Side EP. "Cali" carries distinct West Coast vibes, fully equipped with entrancing vocals to complement addicting bass house atmospheres.

"R U" - BLZBO

BLZBO arrived on Myopic Sounds for her hybrid trap single, "R U." Warbly basslines couple with experimental rattling sensations for an unearthly trip to subterranean levels.

"Sensation" - OBAŸASHI

OBAŸASHI hit a home run with her latest Blaq Void single, "Sensation." Distorted and distant vocals pair with acid house kicks and hi hats, reminiscent of the busy club environment.

"Just Us" - CINTHIE

Following the release of her debut album Skylines, German producer Cinthie returned to Aus Music for her latest single, "Just Us." A house heater perfect for shuffling on the dance floor, soulful vocals extend to listeners for support.

"Find Your Way Home" - Octo Octa

Octo Octa impressed with her latest three-track She's Calling EP, now out on her imprint T4T LUV NRG. "Find Your Way Home" is a standout from the trio, written as a reminder to bring herself peace during the early stages of the pandemic.

"Start Over" - VONDA7

Melodic indietronica soundscapes commence in VONDA7's mesmerizing "Start Over" single. Released via art | werk, angelic vocals acknowledge the realities of getting older and yearn for a fresh beginning.

"Senpai" - Weird Waifu

Weird Waifu contributed to the grand finale of Bassrush Records' The Prophecy Volume 3. Featured alongside artists such as Sam Lamar, ENiGMA Dubz, Tryple, and more, "Senpai" sends galactic, liquid bass frequencies through the abyss as innocent vocals yearn for their master.

"All About Love (Remix)" - Julia Bondar

Julia Bondar gave SIERRA's "All About Love" the remix treatment, fully remixed on the modular synth. Bondar's spin transforms the original's zestfulness into a bewitching presence.

"Housebreaker" - ELLLL

Berlin-based ELLLL made a splash on First Second Label with her Housebreaker EP. Comprised of one original production, one Alantis Dub rework, and one remix by Parris' Slo'Motion, "Housebreaker" is a mission through a dark, hardcore haze.