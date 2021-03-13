There is so much talent within the electronic music community that it's difficult to keep a finger on its pulse. To assist you on your music discovery journey, EDM.com's monthly "Synth Sisters" series illuminates releases from brilliant women of all genres and sizes with the hope of celebrating their contributions.

In honor of Women's History Month, EDM.com reached out to WHIPPED CREAM, Lucii, CloZee, and more to curate this month's volume.

WHIPPED CREAM

"I love the production, energy and the words, I think this song is so iconic! FUCK, LIKE WHAT IS GOIN' ON? The switch up halfway through gets me. This record deserves 100+ million plays."

Lucii

"I really love this song because of the pop elements and how it flows. I'm currently adding more pop elements and catchy choruses so listening to this is really inspiring! Maybe there will be a collab in the future, who knows?”

CloZee

"TOKiMONSTA’s album Creature Dreams is 10 year old, but it’s so timeless. Every time I listen to it again, it always brings back memories of high school, of my first love, it’s just filled with great souvenirs of my teenage years. More particularly, the song 'Little Pleasures' with Gavin Turek."

JEANIE

"I wanted to bring it back to one of the first songs that really kickstarted my interest in music production, 'MSMSMSM.' I honestly don’t know if I’d be doing what I do today if it wasn’t for this song changing everything I knew about music at the time. RIP SOPHIE – she was truly an innovator."

SIPPY

"This track resonates with me because I have often felt like I am in the position that Billie Eilish is explaining in this song, and that I'm not part of the 'it crew' who are constantly out partying together. I often feel alienated because I'm not at (or invited to) every party doing drugs with everyone else. I'm often working/focusing on my career which sometimes makes me feel like an outsider."

NotLö

"This song speaks to me personally because I love dubstep with dark atmospheres, and I love how she sings/writes her own lyrics along with it. It’s very story telling and brings a nice feminine edge to a gritty sound!"

Rossy

"Pauline Herr is a force to be reckoned with. When she showed me this song for the first time, I got tears and chills. Her ability to share her soul with us through her music is so special. She inspires me everyday.“

Pauline Herr

"This song makes me feel like I’m running through a field of flowers (hence the title) and always brings a smile to my face. Rossy is such an incredible person and artist and I can’t wait for the world to hear what she has in store for this year!"

Nostalgix

"I love Anna Lunoe's vocals and production on the record, it's extremely catchy and bouncy. The song is just so fun all around, and to me that's what house music is all about. I love songs you can dance around to and have a good time."

Bassgryme

"I love Simone's song Mars because she has a unique way of telling a love story through beautifully blended harmonies and warm, thoughtful lyrics. It's a synergistic combination that makes you want to hear the song over and over again!"