Watch Taska Black's Intimate EDM.com Exclusive Acoustic Set

Watch Taska Black's Intimate EDM.com Exclusive Acoustic Set

Taska Black teamed up with EDM.com to share a smooth acoustic performance of some of his fan-favorite tunes.
Author:
Publish date:
Taska Black teamed up with EDM.com to share a smooth acoustic performance of some of his fan-favorite tunes.

Hailing from Belgium, producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Taska Black is certainly leaving his mark within dance music with his classy production and pensive lyrical themes.

With releases under labels such as bitbird and STMPD RCRDS, on top of official remixes for the likes of Winona Oak, Miquela, Why Don’t We and NOTD, Black’s skills in combining electronic dance music with poignant pop influences are unmatched in the scene.

Now, shortly after the release of his well-received single “Heavy Hearted” in collaboration with Emma Sameth, Black has teamed up with EDM.com to share an intimate acoustic performance of some of his fan-favorite tunes.

Enjoy the set below.

FOLLOW TASKA BLACK:

Facebook: facebook.com/taskablack
Twitter: twitter.com/taskablack
Instagram: instagram.com/taskablack
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Jqik6l

Tags
terms:
AcousticTASKA BLACKLive SetExclusive

Related

TASKA BLACK
MUSIC RELEASES

TASKA BLACK Makes Anticipated Return with “Comedown”

The Belgian producer is back in full force.

Taska Black and Emma Sameth
MUSIC RELEASES

Taska Black Shares Stunning New Pop Gem, “Heavy Hearted” Featuring Emma Sameth

Out via Heroic, “Heavy Hearted” is as nostalgic as it is intricate.

Taska Black and Tessa Dixson
MUSIC RELEASES

Taska Black and Tessa Dixson Deliver Introspective New Single "Found Myself"

"Found Myself" invites listeners into the genuine process of moving on.

Above & Beyond
NEWS

Above & Beyond Acoustic - Giving up the Day Job Documentary All Set to Release in 2018

Get set to relive the epic Above & Beyond Acoustic with a behind the scenes look of how it all went down with Above & Beyond Acoustic - Giving up the day job!

dj diesel shaq
FEATURES

Watch DJ Diesel's Epic 2019 Lollapalooza Set [Exclusive]

A breakthrough set as triumphant as his legendary NBA career.

Copy of Copy of benny-benassi2
FEATURES

Happy Birthday, Benny Benassi: Celebrate with his Exclusive EDM.com Playlist

To celebrate his birthday, the iconic Grammy Award-winning artist curated an exclusive playlist for EDM.com.

Velvet Code Wearing Tron Glasses - Press Photo
INTERVIEWS

Velvet Code's Exclusive Interview With EDM.com

Velvet Code speaks with EDM.com about his sophomore album "Dreamer" and shares the stories behind the music.

A blue-tinted photo of Madeon (real name Hugo Leclercq) courtesy of Jasmine Safaeian.
EVENTS

Watch Madeon's Intimate Acoustic Fireside Performance for LA Gives Back

To bring the set home, Madeon performed an aching cover of "Digital Love," one of Daft Punk's biggest hits.