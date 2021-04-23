Watch Taska Black's Intimate EDM.com Exclusive Acoustic Set

Taska Black teamed up with EDM.com to share a smooth acoustic performance of some of his fan-favorite tunes.

Hailing from Belgium, producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Taska Black is certainly leaving his mark within dance music with his classy production and pensive lyrical themes.

With releases under labels such as bitbird and STMPD RCRDS, on top of official remixes for the likes of Winona Oak, Miquela, Why Don’t We and NOTD, Black’s skills in combining electronic dance music with poignant pop influences are unmatched in the scene.

Now, shortly after the release of his well-received single “Heavy Hearted” in collaboration with Emma Sameth, Black has teamed up with EDM.com to share an intimate acoustic performance of some of his fan-favorite tunes.

Enjoy the set below.

