EDM.com Presents The Heat Check 001: Mersiv, Kumarion, Freddy Todd and More

EDM.com Presents The Heat Check 001: Mersiv, Kumarion, Freddy Todd and More

Stop in for The Heat Check, a monthly go-to list for the hottest and most incendiary tracks to emerge from the bass, dubstep and freeform scenes.
Author:
Publish date:

Ginger Wesson

In modern bass music, listeners and tastemakers consistently find themselves chasing the next big track to blow audiences away. EDM.com's The Heat Check is a series that highlights the hottest tracks and brightest artists to emerge from the bass, dubstep and freeform scenes.

"TALKIN BOUT" - MERSIV

For his first drop of 2021, Mersiv delivered a short yet nasty dubstep banger. “Talkin Bout" displays his ability to forge robust energy and experiences through his experimental sound.

"INSTINCT" - KUMARION

After eclipsing a million streams on his breakout track “Want It,” Kumarion has re-upped on the new year with his latest drum & bass-infused tune. “Instinct” flushes out his chaotic style and marks his debut with the legendary bass label UKF.

"HERETIC" - SPADES

Chicago’s Spades began his career as an artist known for frenetic energy through sound, but proved he is ready to showcase a heavier dub approach on “Heretic.” Released via Ganja White Night’s SubCarbon Records, “Heretic” delivers hard-hitting bass for its unsuspecting listeners.

"OUT NOW" - CHARLESTHEFIRST

"For Now"—the 2nd single off Charlesthefirst's upcoming Solus LP—showcases the producer's music range and talent as a singer-wongwriter. Coupled with a music video that features Charles in and around his homes of Reno and Tahoe, the record is a transparent look inside the head of a young artist coping with heartbreak, the pandemic, and its wide-ranging effects.

"BOUNDLESS THOUGHT" - DREAM PUSHA

Born from the psychedelic sound design of Dream Pusha, “Boundless Thought” is the first release on the Oakland-based Wormhole Music Group this year. The track takes listeners into an eerie world of bass and synths while providing enough oomph to satisfy headbangers.

"DIVINITY" - ASADI & ADAM DEITCH

Viral electronic performer ASADI kicked off 2021 with this grungy collaboration with Break Science and Lettuce percussionist, Adam Deitch. While his past catalogue has often lived under a trap label, “Divinity” proves the producer’s sound is easily applicable to a wide variety of styles and sounds.

"MIXED SIGNALS" - BLACK CARL!

Alabama-bass artist Black Carl! is back with a brand new EP, Mixed Signals. Today's titular single opens with exotic, chopped vocals, which guide the listeners into a dreamy soundscape.

“TARTARIAN NIGHTS” - FREDDY TODD

Glitch-funk brain-melter Freddy Todd is delighting fans with the sequel to his MOONFLAVOURS LP. Following the 2013 original, this record is meant to supply listeners with "self-eclipsing energy and momentous spiritual relaxation."

"VIOLET SPACE" - TRIPZY LEARY

Culminating the end of Tripzy Leary's weekly release series, Project Rainbow, "Violet Space" is a low-end creation that will rattle eardrums. On this latest track, the producer inspires self-realization as well as hope for a more prosperous future.

"EPIPHANY" - FRQ NCY

Atlanta-based producer FRQ NCY opened his calendar year with a feature on Electric Hawk's In Unity EP, which featured NotLö, Sky Suite, Muzzy Bear and more. "Epiphany" opens with a dramatic piano arrangement, which bleeds into searing synths before the listener is met with a glitchy future bass drop.

HONORABLE HEATERS:

"JUNGLE DRAGON BEAT" - AHEE

"EXOPLANET" - NOTLÖ, VEIL

"EMPATHY WILL SAVE US" - LAIKA BEATS

"MAGNITUDE" - NOTIXX

"AWAKE FT. CASHFORGOLD" - RAVENSCOON

"FTSU" - WRECKNO, JORDYNMOODY, UJUU

"MOVE" - PATCHES, WRIZA

"CHAMPION SOUND" - MORILLO, PRZM

To submit music for The Heat Check, reach out to: franz@franzmp3.com.

Related

mersiv
MUSIC RELEASES

Mersiv, Meduso Lead MorFlo's Thunderous Dreamscape Compilation

Mersiv, Morflo curate a flow of dreamy dubstep tracks from rising bass prospects on their latest compilation release.

mersiv
MUSIC RELEASES

Mersiv Guides Fans Into "Bermuda's Triangle" on High-Powered Single and Video

The Colorado-based artist has released five tracks over the last month, meanwhile logging performances at ReVibe Retreat and several marquee drive-in's.

paradise-3000 (1)
MUSIC RELEASES

Mersiv Channels Healing Energy into Fryar Collab Project, "Paradise" [Premiere]

The EP features the long-awaited song “In Motion” as well as a title track.

QKI3PdgS
MUSIC RELEASES

Wakaan Unites Jantsen and Mersiv for Wild Dubstep Single "Get Crazy"

The two have been teasing this one since last fall's Wakaan Music Festival.

Mersiv
MUSIC RELEASES

Mersiv Delivers Dazzling Remix of Supertask and Saint Sinner's "Get To You"

New Year's Eve 2020 release marks his 14th track of the calendar year.

ill-esha
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents Synth Sisters, Vol. 7

Welcome to Synth Sisters, the best place to discover new electronic music from stellar female producers.

House of Latroit Radio (Ep. 3)
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents: House of Latroit Radio - Ep.3

Check out House of Latroit Radio for the very best in independent electronic music!

trendy-woman-in-respiratory-mask-listening-to-music-in-4127624
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents Synth Sisters, Vol. 2

Welcome to Synth Sisters, the best place to discover new electronic music from stellar female producers.