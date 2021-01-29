EDM.com Presents The Heat Check 001: Mersiv, Kumarion, Freddy Todd and More

In modern bass music, listeners and tastemakers consistently find themselves chasing the next big track to blow audiences away. EDM.com's The Heat Check is a series that highlights the hottest tracks and brightest artists to emerge from the bass, dubstep and freeform scenes.

"TALKIN BOUT" - MERSIV

For his first drop of 2021, Mersiv delivered a short yet nasty dubstep banger. “Talkin Bout" displays his ability to forge robust energy and experiences through his experimental sound.

"INSTINCT" - KUMARION

After eclipsing a million streams on his breakout track “Want It,” Kumarion has re-upped on the new year with his latest drum & bass-infused tune. “Instinct” flushes out his chaotic style and marks his debut with the legendary bass label UKF.

"HERETIC" - SPADES

Chicago’s Spades began his career as an artist known for frenetic energy through sound, but proved he is ready to showcase a heavier dub approach on “Heretic.” Released via Ganja White Night’s SubCarbon Records, “Heretic” delivers hard-hitting bass for its unsuspecting listeners.

"OUT NOW" - CHARLESTHEFIRST

"For Now"—the 2nd single off Charlesthefirst's upcoming Solus LP—showcases the producer's music range and talent as a singer-wongwriter. Coupled with a music video that features Charles in and around his homes of Reno and Tahoe, the record is a transparent look inside the head of a young artist coping with heartbreak, the pandemic, and its wide-ranging effects.

"BOUNDLESS THOUGHT" - DREAM PUSHA

Born from the psychedelic sound design of Dream Pusha, “Boundless Thought” is the first release on the Oakland-based Wormhole Music Group this year. The track takes listeners into an eerie world of bass and synths while providing enough oomph to satisfy headbangers.

"DIVINITY" - ASADI & ADAM DEITCH

Viral electronic performer ASADI kicked off 2021 with this grungy collaboration with Break Science and Lettuce percussionist, Adam Deitch. While his past catalogue has often lived under a trap label, “Divinity” proves the producer’s sound is easily applicable to a wide variety of styles and sounds.

"MIXED SIGNALS" - BLACK CARL!

Alabama-bass artist Black Carl! is back with a brand new EP, Mixed Signals. Today's titular single opens with exotic, chopped vocals, which guide the listeners into a dreamy soundscape.

“TARTARIAN NIGHTS” - FREDDY TODD

Glitch-funk brain-melter Freddy Todd is delighting fans with the sequel to his MOONFLAVOURS LP. Following the 2013 original, this record is meant to supply listeners with "self-eclipsing energy and momentous spiritual relaxation."

"VIOLET SPACE" - TRIPZY LEARY

Culminating the end of Tripzy Leary's weekly release series, Project Rainbow, "Violet Space" is a low-end creation that will rattle eardrums. On this latest track, the producer inspires self-realization as well as hope for a more prosperous future.

"EPIPHANY" - FRQ NCY

Atlanta-based producer FRQ NCY opened his calendar year with a feature on Electric Hawk's In Unity EP, which featured NotLö, Sky Suite, Muzzy Bear and more. "Epiphany" opens with a dramatic piano arrangement, which bleeds into searing synths before the listener is met with a glitchy future bass drop.

