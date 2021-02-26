EDM.com Presents The Heat Check 002: Buku, Chee, Esseks, and More

In modern bass music, listeners and tastemakers consistently find themselves chasing the next big track to blow audiences away. EDM.com's The Heat Check is a series that highlights the hottest tracks and brightest artists to emerge from the bass, dubstep and freeform scenes.

“Out of My Hands” - Buku



Bass veteran Buku often rattles the scene with each offering, and his latest EP on WAKAAN is no different. “Out Of My Hands” builds with a grungy vocal and drum line, before dropping into otherworldly, hypnotic bass.

“Fight Club” - Chee & Mr Carmack

THC Exclusive: “After Lightning in a Bottle 2019, I visited Tsuruda in LA before I left for my flight home. He asked me if I wanted to visit Carmack in his studio and I was stoked," Chee told EDM.com. "The collaboration began when Carmack asked me to give him one word to search in Ableton- we would be using those samples to start the track. I chose the word “fight” and the rest is history! Big love to Tsuruda for setting this up."

“Baptize” - EAZYBAKED

“Baptize” offers thick bass lines and peppered vocals over the duo’s signature wiggly sound design. It's the first release of 2021 for EAZYBAKED and reinforces their penchant for wonky innovation.

“Ellie’s Nap” - Esseks

Named after Esseks’ dog, “Ellie’s Nap” found placement on the CloZee-curated Emergence Compilation via Gravitas Records. This track offers a far smoother approach from Esseks, who delivers a soft, almost meditative track here.

“Hereafter” - Guppi

Guppi earned a nod earlier this month from Subtronics, who tipped off fans to his wonderful new EP recently released on Cyclops Recordings. This track offers vibrant sounds, wonky basslines and unconventional sound design.

“Satori” - MIZE & Super Future

Finding placement on Liquid Stranger’s SSKWAN imprint, “Satori” is meant to convey pure enlightenment. Michigan’s Super Future delivers further intrigue with a beautiful guitar solo, which adds a natural instrumental element to this genre-bending collab with MIZE.

“Ginger Blossom” - Opalyte

Colorado-native Opalyte delivers a dubstep journey worthy of any head-banger. “Ginger Blossom” leads with angelic vocals, which transport the listener to an electrifying, massive bass drop.

“Live It” - Phyphr

“Live It” is latest release from multi-instrumentalist Phyphr, who has drawn acclaim and collaborations from acts like Manic Focus. The track offer his patented guitar licks, accented by snappy drums and groovy horns that lead the listener to a surprisingly tasty array of grungy bass and glitchy sample play.

“Time Warp” - Shanghai Doom & Smoakland

“Time Warp” features a mesh of the in-your-face dubstep styles of New Jersey-duo Shanghai Doom and hot new California act, Smoakland. Ominous soundscapes ring true to Shanghai’s catalogue, while thick, wub-filled bass is added in from the Oakland-based duo.

“I Am Back” - Tripp St.

The first official single from Tripp St offers distorted glitches, deep synths, and a Jay-Z sample to round out its hip-hop feel. This new act continues to pile on the hype ahead of his debut album, due out in March.

Honorable Heaters:

“I’m Fine (IMANU Remix)” - Apashe

“Cherry Blossom” - Benji Robot

"TAKING IT HIGHER" - BLVCK CROWZ & Eskei83

“Our Future Is Forever” - The Burner Brothers & Irene Merring

“ID (CloZee Remix)” - Deathpact

"Who R U?" - illanthropy

“Complications” - K+Lab & ill-esha

“Psychonaut (Mersiv Remix)” - Liquid Stranger

“Ride or Die” - Mr Bill

“Abysmal” - NotLö

"Abducted" - PURGE

"Power Trip" - Shizz Lo

