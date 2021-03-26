EDM.com Presents The Heat Check 003: CharlestheFirst, Kyral x Banko, Player Dave, and More

Stop in for The Heat Check, a monthly go-to list for the hottest and most incendiary tracks to emerge from the bass, dubstep and freeform scenes.

In modern bass music, listeners and tastemakers consistently find themselves chasing the next big track to blow audiences away. EDM.com's The Heat Check is a series that highlights the hottest tracks and brightest artists to emerge from the bass, dubstep and freeform scenes.

“Wide” - Angelic Root

Indie bass prodigy Angelic Root returned earlier this month, releasing The Lost Tapes on Bandcamp Friday. The track opens with bird calls and biomusic elements, which entice listeners before a barrage of low-end bass. Stream or purchase the track on Bandcamp here.

“Fleeting Memories” - Charlesthefirst

On his latest LP, Solus, Charlesthefirst balances heavy bass and somber melodies. "Fleeting Memories" combines the two, leading fans in with a relaxing piano vibe before slapping them with an invigorating, fuzzy bass-line.

“Move With Me” - Enigma Dubz

Leading with a veiled vocal line and snappy percussion, this track offers a melancholy aesthetic. The laid-back vibe maintains throughout for an introspective experience for listeners.

“Snoitch” - Kyral x Banko

Chicago-born, Denver-based duo Kyral x Banko are going all out for their WAKAAN debut. KxB’s trap roots are felt in the build through escalating synths and sharp percussion. The first drop hits at 1:02, where listeners are introduced to wobbly, experimental bass that possesses the duo's patented "swing" rhythm.

“A Moment (VIP)” - Meduso

To celebrate his debut LP, Yugen, West Coast-bass artist Meduso released a full remix project featuring Vibe Emissions, Engix, Wriza, Dream Pusha, and more. This track further explores the duality of the original; bringing to the surface more emotional tones and grooves.

“Boundless Perception” - Player Dave & FLY

Player Dave's debut LP has amassed continued hype, due in part to enigmatic singles like "Boundless Perception." The track takes on a natural ethos that guides listener into introspective moments. At the 1:25 mark, it plunges into echoed vocals and moody basslines.

"Blast Like (Sippy & Doctor P Remix)" - Bear Grillz & Sippy

Bass Arcade cover artist and Aussie trap star Sippy is quickly regaining any momentum lost during the pandemic. While she's tearing it up playing COVID-free shows and festivals in her native Australia, she's dishing out high-flying remixes with a legend like Doctor P, no less.

"Morse Code" - Mersiv

After taking a month off, Mersiv has returned with an emphatic new banger, "Morse Code" on WAKAAN. A coalescing of synths lure the listener into a wondrous soundscape before a full indulging of the producer's "pretty dark loud" production style.

"High Vibrations" - LSDREAM

Leader of the light-seers, LSDREAM, continues to make an impact with every new release. Following the NFL-featured track "Follow the Vibe," "High Vibrations" tops off the EP with futuristic dubstep.

"Watch Me" - Miss Tiddy, Gardella, & Wreckno

Since the pandemic began, I haven’t had the same chances to create and express myself through festival photography," Miss Tiddy told EDM.com. "My partner, Aiden aka DNMO, brought me to the studio with him one day and we thought it would be funny if I tried to rap over this beat he had made. I quickly wrote a silly- bisexual themed rap song aka Watch Me and had so much fun doing it I decided I wanted to release it. I ended up showing the song to my friend, Wreckno. Himself and Gardella decided they would love to write a verse on it to continue the theme of it being an LBGT+ anthem. I love the way the song turned out, I hope it brings people laughs and ass shakes."

Honorable Heaters:

"Zest Please" - CloZee & Maddy O'Neal

“Poppin” - Riot Ten

"Vendetta For Cupid (feat. Tygko)" - Moore Kismet

“Rituals” - Vide

"DDOKBOKKI" - Bauuer & Omega Sapien

“Mycelium Labyrinth” - Shpongle

"Not a Trend" - Minnesota & VCTRE

“Tension” - SoDown & Bass Physics

To submit music for The Heat Check, reach out to franz@franzmp3.com.