EDM.com Presents The Heat Check 004: Jantsen, SuperAve., Ganja White Night, Subtronics and More

Stop in for The Heat Check, a monthly go-to list for the hottest and most incendiary tracks to emerge from the bass, dubstep and freeform scenes.

In modern bass, dubstep and trap music, listeners and tastemakers are always chasing the next big track to blow crowds away at a festival stage. EDM.com Presents The Heat Check is a list of the most ear-catching, incendiary, and ‘fire’ tracks that emerge from the bass and freeform scene.

“GTID” - Jantsen, SuperAve.

Jantsen is back with another heavy tune, this time in collaboration with anonymous, prodigal producer, SuperAve.. The two combine for a bouncy, raucous energy that is destined to rattle large festival speaker systems soon.

“Narnia” - Ganja White Night

The wobbly boys came through for fans on 4/20, offering up their first album since 2019. Rangy, old school dubstep on "Narnia" revives listeners and fans love for the duo's fun, wonky energy.

“Shadow Work” - Engix, Vibe Emissions

Rising producers Engix and Vibe Emissions teamed up with MorFlo Records to deliver the Shadow Work EP. The title track offers insight into the two's penchant for fantastic sonic adventure and adds further acclaim to their growing projects.

“Stark” - A Hundred Drums

Who's ready to be invited into the world of A Hundred Drums? While the producer closed out last year with a Lofi EP, 'AHD' is back in true form with her latest singles. "Stark" returns the dark, deep dup vibe and adds onto the hype of her looming Summer project.

“Velcro” - Dank Frank

The Jadū Dala label seldom misses on releases, and this latest one from Dank Frank is no different. Futuristic trap provides fun, wild energy, while the second drop offers a more experimental bass approach.

“Stinger” - ISOxo, RL Grime

The trap god RL Grime has returned, offering up this latest single on his label, Sable Valley. In collaboration with ISOxo, RL has once again conjured up an epic, yet eery vibe within this trap banger.

“Dip and Devise” - Manic Focus

On the other end of the bass spectrum we have "Dip and Devise," an electro jam bop by Manic Focus. His latest single will have you longing for those moments in the woods where his music, lights and delightful arrange of production styles take you to another place.

“Bunker Buster” - Excision, Subtronics

On one of the biggest collaborations of the year, Excision and Cyclops Army general, Subtronics, utilize each of their strengths. The track builds like a standard 4-on-the-floor, before the first drop releases the hard dubstep style X is known for. The second drop appears more in line with Subtronics; offering a feint before the real drop explodes with experimental energy.

“Rhinestones” - DMVU

Colorado producer DMVU has always stood out for creating interesting sounds and moments in his production. This latest track lives up to its name, providing sparkling moments in sound with an influx of various organic and manipulated samples.

Honorable Heaters:

“Supercritical” - Opalyte

"#tattoos" - capshun, Colson XL, ero808

“OMG WTF” - Kyral x Banko

“Watching From a Distance” - Esseks

“Mideasy” - Mad Zach, yunis

“DOMINATION” - Kayzo, Papa Roach, Sullivan King

"Soul Killa" - Kraddy, Eko Zu, KillWill

“Addicted (Kumarion Remix)” - One True God

To submit music for The Heat Check, reach out to franz@franzmp3.com.