EDM.com Presents The Heat Check 005: Kumarion, Mersiv, Sippy and More

In modern bass, dubstep and trap music, listeners and tastemakers are always chasing the next big track to blow crowds away at a festival stage. EDM.com Presents The Heat Check is a list of the most ear-catching, incendiary, and ‘fire’ tracks that emerge from the bass and freeform scene.

“Pure Action” - Kumarion

Turning it up a notch every time out seems to be the only thing upstart drum & bass producer Kumarion knows how to do. His latest accolade? "Pure Action," a groovy banger that doubles as a stellar debut on Monstercat.

“Cake” - SoDown

The latest track from SoDown opens with cinematic flair, setting the stage for another epic sonic adventure from the Colorado producer. "Cake" takes aim at the narrative of capitalism and captures 80s hip-hop vibes with modern bass.

“Go Down” - Mersiv, Killa Nova

"[Killa Nova] and I are roommates, and we wanted to get into the studio for the first time to make a track for people to get down to," Mersiv tells EDM.com about "Go Down." "This one came together quickly after two sessions of chilling together. We've held onto it for sometime waiting for the right moment, and are excited to finally get this one out there."

“Switch” - leet, MYTHM

Rising producers leet and MYTHM went all-in on this 140 BPM banger. Fans of edgy, grimy dubstep will be sure to find "Switch" compelling due to its swampy, dark aesthetic and heavy bass.

“Going Insane” - Sippy

Blossoming Australian producer Sippy is ready to pick up where she left off pre-pandemic. After wrapping up her most recent Australian tour and announcing a bevy of dates stateside, she dropped this vocal-driven track that's backed by a far more downtempo approach than most of her heavy catalogue.

“Dark Places” - sharlitz web

THC Exclusive: "I wrote this song while I felt trapped in an unfamiliar place," said sharlitz web. "It felt like chaos, yet somehow there was peace. The yin of darkness to the yang of light. I was invited into a realm where I was thrown upside down and had to find my escape."

“Enter the World” - Juelz, JAWNS

For our standout trap selection of the week, Juelz and JAWNS joined forces for a high-powered release on RL Grime's Sable Valley Records. A dark aesthetic rules supreme for the first minute before a glitchy, heavy-hitting drop takes the fore.

"Boss Lair" - Esseks

Brooklyn-based audiovisual artist Esseks is gearing up for an official album rollout, treating fans to two singles so far, the latest being "Boss Lair." The track features the producer's unique combo of playful, glitched out, and hard-hitting sonic stylings.

"Confusion" - Minnesota

Bass music aficionado Minnesota is ready to preview his first extended release, HIGH EXPOSURE. Its first single "Confusion" thrives on sporadic beats and a plundering bassline that takes you to an exhilarating drop.

"Take A Trip" - HEXED, Labs

Las Vegas' HEXED has a made a name for himself creating dark dubstep with a flair for high-energy club edits. "Take a Trip" finds him joining forces with Bay Area producer Labs to create an eery, electric banger.

Honorable Heaters:

"Run to You” - DAZY

“Miracle” (REAPER Remix) - Nitepunk

“Out My Mind” - Effin

“Check It” - X&G, 2Point

"Part 1" - SubDocta

"Ultimate Dragon" - Mersiv, Opalyte