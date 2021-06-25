EDM.com Presents The Heat Check 006: A Hundred Drums, Truth, Smoakland, and More

Stop in for The Heat Check, a monthly go-to list for the hottest and most incendiary tracks to emerge from the bass, dubstep and freeform scenes.

In modern bass, dubstep and trap music, listeners and tastemakers are always chasing the next big track to blow crowds away at a festival stage. EDM.com Presents The Heat Check is a list of the most ear-catching, incendiary, and ‘fire’ tracks that emerge from the bass and freeform scene.

"Bone Dust" - A Hundred Drums

Colorado’s A Hundred Drums has seen and experienced a lot in her life, especially in the past year, so she’s taken to her eclectic dubstep production to help tell that story. Her new EP, Enough is Enough, is the Deadbeat’s label most experimental release to date and it effectively commemorates the year anniversary of George Floyd's death.

“Right Here” - Buku

Bass music legend Buku is back with a new wobbly single from his forthcoming EP. “Right Here” takes listeners to the cosmos on a sonically bass filled ride. Hard-hitting drops and thunderous kicks show the producers ability to pull from his influences to make left-field bass tracks that pop.

“Shook” - Kromuh, Spades

Denver-based producers Kromuh and Spades are known for their high energy B2B’s, so it’s no surprise their collaborations on tracks are just as exhilarating. Following the success of their track “Roots,” “Shook”’s sticky, experimental savviness earned the ear of Insomniac imprint, Bassrush Records.

“Desolation Peak” - Minnesota

One of the dubstep’s OG’s, Minnesota, has returned and is ready to blow minds with his visionary take on sonic exploration. “Desolation Peak” opts for ominous, hip-hop flavored synths and ecstatic basslines enveloping the listener.

“Running Through” - Mersiv, Smoakland

This is not a drill. Two of bass music’s most promising up-and-coming acts, Mersiv and Smoakland, have joined forces to deliver a banging three-track EP, What You Want. “Running Through” features female vocals, wonky bass and reverb that add a dynamic sense of drama within the production.

“Banshee” - Lab Group (Charlesthefirst, Potions, Supertask)

While the Lab Group project has largely lived on Soundcloud and live collaborations to date, the trio of Charlesthefirst, Potions and Supertask are ready to bring it to life with a full EP. “Banshee” is the first single off the 8-track project, and features the clunky, stereo busting sonics this group is capable of.

“Instincts” - Millbrook, Nova Sky

While Millbrook and Nova Sky offer a more pop-friendly intro with their track “Instincts,” the sultry beginnings only lure the listener further down the rabbit hole. The drop features edgy, mid-tempo basslines familiar to fans of REZZ.

“Pages” - Truth

Deep, Dark & Dangerous kingpins Truth are readying to deliver a full LP soon. Alongside an aesthetic dark aesthetic and metallic pythons, “Pages” flourishes as an evocative single within its vein of deep dub and thudding percussion.

“The Engineers” - Ternion Sound, Enigma Dubz

Enigmatic trio Ternion Sound is building a name behind their dexterous taste and ability to mix it up between the three of them. This lead track from their new EP, Ternion Sound & Friends, features Engima Dubz and similarly takes on deep dubstep alongside ominous nuance in sound.

“Flutter” - sumthin sumthin, VCTRE

Our final track is a submission from prodigious production acts sumthin sumthin and VCTRE. The two add more prowess to their records on “Flutter,” which emotes a dreamy atmosphere in between moments of slashing basslines and frenetic synthes.

Honorable Heaters:

“Spider Cider” - Sharlitz Web

“Phases” - Redrum

“Smoke & Ones” - Blunts & Blondes, Jmo Let Em KNow

“WARM N EZ” - Dirt Monkey, Forrest Wilkinson

“Black Mirror” - Nostalgix, Wasiu

“Manic Focus” - Dip & Devise

"ADONUS" - MYTHYM