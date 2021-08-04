EDM.com Presents The Heat Check 007: Mersiv, Liquid Stranger, Yheti, Lab Group and More

Stop in for The Heat Check, a monthly go-to list for the hottest and most incendiary tracks to emerge from the bass, dubstep and freeform scenes.

“Floating Underwater Above the Clouds” - Mersiv

Mersiv kicked off his debut album campaign by forging a new world through sound. The Colorado-producer unveiled his first single, "Floating Underwater Above the Clouds," which is accompanied by this music video designed by Joseph Allen. The track represents the "Pretty" single off Pretty Dark Loud, showcasing the uplifting, scintillating side of his production style.



“Snow Melt” - Liquid Stranger, LUZCID

Liquid Stranger announced his new label, SSKWAN, at the inaugural WAKAAN Music Festival in 2019. "Snow Melt" is his first submission on the imprint. The track feels sonically reminiscent of his classic hit, "Dissolve," and features fellow OG dubstep producer LUZCID.

“Aubade” - Hex Cougar

Hex Cougar is known for his electric drops and atmospheric builds, and he fully unites them here for an electric new single. Find future bass clashing with dubstep-infused trap for an emphatic result.

“Nightmares” - sumthin sumthin

Eclectic electronic producer sumthin sumthin continues to carve a lane of his own with his latest single, "Nightmares." The red, eery visual accompaniment add a dramatic touch to the ethereal synth and vocal samples, which lead the listener into a pungent, glitchy drop.

“Cold” - Raucous

"Cold" opens with an eery atmosphere to signal the grungy feel provided by up-and-comger Raucous. This one exhilarates with a neo-trap, bass-heavy drop.

“New Perception” - Yheti

Yheti dove deep into sonic exploration on his latest EP, Noetic Sunrise. "New Perception" is a low-key gem that fits the brooding sunset artwork. Listeners travel through a moody soundscape that offers introspective moments.

“Nightshift” - Lab Group (Charlesthefirst, Supertask, Potions)

Bass music supergroup Lab Group—comprised of Charlesthefirst, Supertask and Potions—finally teamed up for a full length project. This one showcases Charles rapping as hawk. while Supertask crafts an alluring bassline and trap feel.

“HI-TECH” - 1788-L

1788-L wastes little time on "HI-TECH" in letting fans know what raucous energy he plans to bring on upcoming music. This one offers more house-y BPM, albeit glitchy, thumping beats that draw comparisons to Justice's productions style.

“Migi” - Tsuruda

If you like getting down with the underground, Tsuruda has the perfect track for you. "Migi" rattles eardrums with a vibrating bassline accented by trap vocals.

“Steady Steppin” - Josh Teed

Violinist turned producer Josh Teed has created an adventurous, island vibe with "Steady Steppin." His world bass collaboration with Bastion immerses listeners in steel drums and a celebratory euphoria.

