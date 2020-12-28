Dance Music Artists Soundtrack Stories from Award-Winning Journalist's Book, "The Outlaw Ocean"

Dance Music Artists Soundtrack Stories from Award-Winning Journalist's Book, "The Outlaw Ocean"

Over 400 artists stepped up to soundtrack Ian Urbina's critical work highlighting human rights and environmental crimes taking place in international waters.
Author:
Publish date:

Multi-decade journalist Ian Urbina has launched a music project to soundtrack his investigations throughout international waters, what he calls the world's "last untamed frontier."

According to Urbina, there are 56 million people who work offshore. However, their work is rooted in a harsh environment that most are unfamiliar with. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, who has written extensively for The New York Times and has contributed to The New Yorker and The Atlantic, among others, puts specific focus on the lifestyles led by those working at sea and the underreported crimes that take place. Titled after his book by the same name, The Outlaw Ocean Music Project came to form through a simple premise—to create a musical interpretation of the written work.

What started as a small project with a handful of musicians quickly ballooned to include over 400 artists from 90 different countries. The music spans an array of genres, including hip-hop and jazz, but the majority of contributions come from the electronic dance music world. Louis Futon, tyDi, and Gill Chang are just a few of the artists from the dance music spectrum who have released music in collaboration with The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.

There are two ways the musicians were asked to try to connect with Urbina's work. The first is from a top-down approach whereby the musicians read his book and write a song based on the "scenes" that evoked the strongest emotions. The bottoms-up approach saw musicians gravitating to the rich sounds of the sea captured in Urbina's extensive video footage, and utilizing those sounds as the basis for their track. The latter approach is the one Futon took, and fans received a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the producer's creative process via the project's trailer.

You can check out all of the music inspired by "The Outlaw Ocean" via the project's website.

Related

Lady Gaga
NEWS

Lady Gaga Wins Favorite Electronic Dance Music Artist at 2020 American Music Awards

Lady Gaga's dance music-laden sixth studio album hit all the right notes in order to come out on top.

Cameo
FEATURES

Get a Personalized Shoutout from These Top Dance Music Artists on Cameo

If you've ever wanted a shoutout from your favorite main stage DJ, here's your chance.

The Chainsmokers
NEWS

The Chainsmokers, Zedd Win Big at the Billboard Music Awards

EDM's biggest representatives pulled off wins at the ceremony.

Heart Hands
Lifestyle

This Book Tells Astonishing True Stories from the Inside of Music Festival Medical Tents

"Molly, Mushrooms, & Mayhem: Stories from Inside the Music Festival Medical Tent" is a must-read.

DaftPunkTron
FEATURES

10 of the Best Movie Soundtracks Featuring Dance Music

These films wouldn't have been the same without their fantastical musical scores

Steve Aoki Neon Future IV
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki's "Last of Me" From Arknights Soundtrack Receives Stunning Animated Music Video

Steve Aoki's single soundtracks an epic Arknights conflict in the new music video.

Darude
FEATURES

On This Day in Dance Music History: Darude Released "Sandstorm"

On its birthday we take a look back at the humble beginnings and lasting legacy of "Sandstorm."

avicii
NEWS

Avicii Wins Best Album at International Dance Music Awards

In addition to Avicii, Skrillex, Fisher, and Meduza were among the others to take home awards.