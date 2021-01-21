The Real Story of Laidback Luke, Steve Angello, and Robin S’ "Show Me Love"

Robin S’ timeless "Show Me Love" is perhaps one of the most instantly recognizable works in dance music history. Even today, remixes and edits of the 1993 classic can be heard in clubs across the globe.

Similarly, the 2009 iteration by Laidback Luke and Steve Angello has made its mark on the world of dance music. The duo is now hosting a remix competition to even further solidify the track's hall of fame status, but the story of how their iconic version of "Show Me Love" came to be is even more impressive.

It began in the early 2000s on Laidback Luke's music forum, where producers and DJs gathered to discuss the hottest tracks of the moment. Among the forum's contributors were acts known professionally as Bingo Players, Afrojack, and Swedish House Mafia, who would later become some of the biggest DJs in electronic dance music.

Before those names became so seminal, a young Steve Angello took his shot and asked Luke to remix his track "Voices." Luke obliged (as did Eric Prydz), and "Voices" was subsequently signed and released under the Size Recordings banner, notching major club plays and forging a friendship between Angello and Luke that would become the catalyst for their take on "Show Me Love."

As Luke and Angello's friendship grew, the former would make yearly trips out to Sweden to work with the latter, Axwell, and Sebastian Ingrosso. "Leave The World Behind," "Break The House Down," and "Be" were created during those trips, and "Be" ultimately became yet another massive club hit.

Rising star Hardwell decided to take the club banger a step further by mashing it up with Robin S' "Show Me Love," making the song even more popular. To make the track official, Robin S made a trip to London to re-record her vocals and make it an official release. Hardwell would later be credited alongside Luke and Angello on the Mixmash Records and Ministry of Sound joint release, which became the 2009 version of "Show Me Love" that fans know today.

Mixmash Records is now giving fans a chance to be a part of that journey, and push the track's legacy to even greater heights with the label's "Show Me Love" remix competition. Submissions of all genres will be considered, with a hard deadline of February 5th, and winners announced on February 19th.

The winning remix will snag an official release on Mixmash Records alongside a host of A-list contributors, and a slew of DJ tools, including a Denon DJ Prime 2, M Audio Oxygen Pro, and M Audio BX5 x2. You can read the rules, download the "Show Me Love" stems, and submit your own remix here.

