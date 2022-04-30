Skip to main content
This Artist Reimagines Iconic Electronic Albums as Play-Doh Creations

Play-Doh is proving to be an artistic medium for Nolan Wall, who has assembled a collection of colorful clay art pieces to honor Daft Punk, Porter Robinson and more.

Nolan Wall

Nolan Wall is harnessing his artistic gift with the pencil—and with Play-Doh.

Wall, an aspiring Art Director and student at Michigan State University, is taking modeling with this colorful clay to the next level. Over the last several months, he's reimagined some of the world's most iconic album artworks in Play-Doh form and is building a multi-genre library of works.

Sharing his art on social media, Wall has shared a variety of Play-Doh-based works. Many of them recreate classic albums that served to shape electronic music as it exists today, like Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon and Radiohead's Kid A.

More recently, Wall has paid tribute to more contemporary albums, including Porter Robinson's Nurture and Daft Punk's evergreen classic, Discovery.

Check out Wall's innovative Play-Doh creations on Instagram. If you peruse his extensive collection of pencil drawings, you may just see some familiar faces there as well:

