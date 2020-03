There are very few artists in the EDM world with a legacy similar to that of Tiësto. For decades he's been one of the biggest artists in the game and has inspired and discovered countless superstars. In honor of his impressive list of accomplishments, we're setting out to see just how well you know this living legend.

FOLLOW TIËSTO:

Facebook: facebook.com/tiesto

Twitter: twitter.com/tiesto

Instagram: instagram.com/tiesto

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/tiesto