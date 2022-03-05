Skip to main content
Tomorrowland to Host First Mainstage Performance By NFT Artist

Ape Rave Club is a product of the buzzworthy Bored Ape Yacht Club family.

If there was any doubt NFTs are shaping the future of music, look no further than Tomorrowland's 2022 festival lineup. 

Ape Rave Club isn't an artist you'd normally see on any festival lineup, but this digital primate is debuting on one of the biggest stages in all of dance music: the Tomorrowland mainstage. As the first NFT artist to perform at the world renowned event, Ape Rave Club will capture the attention of the global dance music community with a set to be seen by over half a million fans.

A product of the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club collection, Ape Rave Club is just one of a limited batch of 10,000 apes created last year. More recently, the collection has drawn strong celebrity interest with Shaquille O'Neal, Steve Aoki, and Paris Hilton all buying in, leading to the brand's meteoric rise to becoming one of the most popular and expensive NFT collections of all-time. At the time of writing, a Bored Ape won't run you anything less than $200,000 on the secondary market.

We still have many questions, and it's hard to know exactly what Ape Rave Club's performance will look like. However, one thing we can expect is an Ape Rave Club discography to follow with original music.

Ape Rave Club is scheduled to take the stage during weekend two of this year's Tomorrowland festivities, July 22nd through the 24th.

