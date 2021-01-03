Love at First Sight: The Top 10 EDM Artist Logos

When it comes to launching a successful music career, banging tunes aren't the only factor when it comes to success. Instead, especially in the digital age, music often must come alongside a strong visual brand built around an eye-catching and memorable logo.

This rule is especially relevant in the world of electronic music, as bold, captivating visuals and signature artwork are must-haves for any producer with a live show. Logos are emblazoned on merch, splashed across fan art and featured on album covers—and, if all goes well, permanently displayed on fans' bodies as a tattoo. Have you ever connected with another audience member at an event over your mutual love for an artist? We'll bet it was because one or both of you were sporting their logo.

In short, logos are at the core of a musician's public identity.

The best logos go above and beyond the typical fancy fonts by thoughtfully incorporating elements of the artist's mission or personality into their symbolism. Instantly recognizable, one-of-a-kind and, above all, unforgettable, here are the top 10 logos in EDM.

EXCISION

ODESZA

ILLENIUM

ALISON WONDERLAND

ZEDS DEAD

MARTIN GARRIX

FLUME

AVICII

SEVEN LIONS

ZHU