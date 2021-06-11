Here are the Top 10 EDM One-Hit Wonders of All-Time

From Technotronic's iconic 1989 hip-house track "Pump Up The Jam" to Eiffel 65's inescapable "Blue (Da Ba Dee)," here are the 10 best EDM one-hit wonders.

Before dance music had its heyday, people around the world were treated to several electronic one-hit wonders, many of which have stood the test of time.

Whether you were an '80s kid jamming along to Technotronic's “Pump Up The Jam” prior to Space Jam or rocking out to DJ Sammy's iconic remix of “Heaven” at your middle school dance, you can relive the 10 best EDM one-hit wonders below.

1. Cookin’ On 3 Burners, Kungs - "This Girl"

Originally released by Australian funk trio Cookin’ On 3 Burners, "This Girl" went on to receive a 2016 remix by French producer Kungs, who launched it to global popularity en route to charting in 18 countries. A study conducted by broadbrandchoices marked the song the second biggest one-hit wonder on Spotify.

2. Eiffel 65 – “Blue (Da Ba Dee)"

With its swirling synths and vocoded vocals, this inescapable techno-pop song remains Eiffel 65's most infamous single. Ringing in with over a whopping 357 million streams, the 1998 song became an international success in 2000, reaching number six in the United States on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It's just one of those songs you can’t get out of your head. You're welcome.

3. Zombie Nation – "Kernkraft 400"

If there’s a prime example of an electronic one-hit wonder, it's Zombie Nation's "Kernkraft 400." This 1999 track has earned its reputation as one of the most famous dance songs of all-time, its influence mushrooming through the years as the world's most popular sports chant and one of the most-sampled electronic melodies.

4. Crazy Frog – “Axel F”

Whether you want to accept it or not, "Axel F" is indeed an electronic one-hit wonder. Created in 2003 by playwright Erik Wernquist, the animated Crazy Frog character became a global hit with this electronic remix, which appeared on 1984's Beverly Hills Cop. An international number one hit in 2005, the track helped Crazy Frog gain momentum with additional singles, but to lukewarm popularity.

5. Haddaway – “What Is Love”

"What is love? Baby don’t hurt me…" unless it’s with this one-hit wonder. Recorded by Trinidadian-German dance producer Haddaway, the 1993 single became a massive success and became a number one hit in over 13 countries. Released in the rising '90s dance scene, "What Is Love" became the quintessential dance tune throughout Europe and remains as catchy as ever.

6. O-Zone – "Dragostea Din Tei"

Translated in English to “Words of Love," this one-hit wonder by Moldovan electro-pop group O-Zone earned its way up the charts to number one in over 27 countries in 2004 for its infectious, annoyingly memorable hook. The song went on to become the fourth best-selling single of the 21st century in France and sold upwards of 12 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling singles of all time.

7. Alice Deejay – “Better Off Alone”

Originally released in 1997 and later re-released in 2000 with vocalist Judith Pronk, Alice Deejay's "Better Off Alone" played a key role in the trance music scene, earning international recognition and reaching number two on the Billboard Club Charts. An influential trance staple, the track's melody has been reworked and sampled countless times throughout the years, like in Wiz Khalifa's “Say Yeah” and David Guetta’s “Play Hard.”

8. Edward Maya, Vika Jigulina – “Stereo Love”

Edward Maya and Vika Jigulina's 2009 debut single became a popular hit in nightclubs around the world and went Platinum in the United States. It is easily recognizable with its accordion-based melody and sultry vocals. Maya continued to regularly release new music, but never came close to the popularity of "Stereo Love."

9. Technotronic – “Pump Up The Jam”

Released in 1989, this hip-pop single has resumed worldwide recognition and helped push the popularity of dance music in the '80s. Recorded by Technotronic and Felly, "Pump Up The Jam" is now certified triple Platinum.

10. DJ Sammy, Yanou – “Heaven feat. Do”

Originally released by Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams, "Heaven" went on to rank number eight in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 charts when it received a dance remix by Spanish producer DJ Sammy in collaboration with Yanou and Dutch singer Do in 2001. The fabled song has been certified Gold by the RIAA.