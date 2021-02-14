Set the Mood for Valentine's Day with 5 of the Best EDM Love Songs

Set the Mood for Valentine's Day with 5 of the Best EDM Love Songs

Songs to fall in love to.
With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it's time to get in the mood for romance. There's no better way to do just that than by putting on some tunes that would make cupid swoon. While EDM is not the traditional genre you think of when someone says love songs, the selections we've compiled will change your mindset. Whether you are in a relationship or flying solo this year, these tracks will have you feeling like love is in the air.

Making our top five list are romantic classics by the likes of Daft Punk, Kaskade, Above & Beyond, Disclosure, and Stardust. There's a little something in there for everyone. Even the most hardened hearts will be melted by these dance-inducing ballads. Light those candles, grab your loved one, and enjoy. 

Daft Punk - Instant Crush

Kaskade - Eyes

Above & Beyond - Sun and Moon

Disclosure - Latch

Stardust - Music Sounds Better With You 

