Top 5 Dance Music Tracks You Need to Play at Your Wedding

For many, their wedding day is one of the most special moments of their lives. Of course, one of the main and arguably most fun components of the big day is the reception. To make sure you are prepared to throw down an epic wedding setlist, we've compiled the top five dance music songs that celebrate all things love.

What makes up the qualities of the perfect wedding song is as diverse as the couples themselves. For some, throwing down face-melting bass music may be your go-to move. To be safe for all those who plan to have grandma and extended family in the midst, we've collected five tracks that will get even your mother-in-law excited to dance with you.

"Music Sounds Better With You" - Stardust

"Music Sounds Better With You" is the ultimate party starter that is sure to get even the most glued on wallflowers onto the dancefloor. This 1998 track will have your close-talking uncle chewing your ear off about how he used to dance to this back in his day. It's also having a resurgence of popularity as of late due to TikTok, so even your nieces and nephews will get the hype.

"I Need Your Love" - Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding

When this music video dropped, everyone was hoping to see Harris and Goulding walking down the aisle after witnessing their palpable chemistry. Sadly, that was all Hollywood smoke and mirrors, but that doesn't take away from the fact that the track is still one of the more romantic EDM songs out there and the perfect addition to any wedding playlist.

"Latch" - Disclosure featuring Sam Smith

The song that put both Disclosure and Sam Smith on the map is the exact track you need at your wedding. It incorporates a beautiful message of love with a beat that is perfect for both slow and more animated dance stylings. You can't go wrong with "Latch."

"Eyes" - Kaskade featuring Mindy Gledhill

"Eyes" is the perfect tune to slow things down to right before the first dance or it would even be a respectable first dance track for all those diehard Kaskade fans. It's the type of song that makes your heart smile and also will have you serenading whoever is nearby. Put this on your playlist and prepare for the party to come alive with wholesome happiness.

"One More Time" - Daft Punk

Did you really have a wedding if Daft Punk's "One More Time" didn't play? The answer is no. This track is the perfect way to close out the night and will have all your guests, especially the more inebriated ones, belting it loud and proud wishing that the night wouldn't end. Both young and old can appreciate this certified classic as the ultimate send-off to round out the most beautiful night of your life.