The 5 Moore Kismet Shows You Don't Want to Miss in 2021

The prodigious producer and charismatic LGBTQ+ advocate is ready to dominate the remainder of 2021.

Fresh off the release of their Flourish EP and rearing to go for post-lockdown events, prodigious electronic music producer Moore Kismet has some massive things planned for the remainder of 2021.

The stunning Flourish release featured collaborations with Laxcity, Chuck Sutton, COOKIE., Summet, and torr. Kismet's dazzling Pride 2021 mix for Apple Music received rave reviews, and now they're ready to take on the touring circuit once again.

With upcoming appearances at multiple festivals and some stellar support slots lined up, Kismet is gearing up for a rampage the rest of the year. EDM.com has lined up your itinerary for all of the top upcoming Moore Kismet appearances that you truly won't want to miss.

Check out a list of Moore Kismet's top five upcoming performances of 2021 below. And to find out more about what Pride Month means to them, read our recent interview with the barnstorming artist.

Lollapalooza: July 29 - August 1 (Grant Park, Chicago)

Lollapalooza (via Facebook)

Electric Zoo: September 3 (Randall's Island Park, New York City)

Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge: October 1 - 2 (George, Washington)

Temple of Wonderland: September 15 (Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Colorado)

Imagine Festival: September 17 - 19 (Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia)

Imagine Music Festival

