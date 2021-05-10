Top 5 EDM Tweets of the Week: May 10, 2021

In this series, we recap some of EDM Twitter's best offerings of the week.

Anytime Skrillex makes a peep, EDM Twitter is bound to explode in conversation. After he posted a shirtless photo to Instagram with the caption, "Was it love that made you go so hard?" he set Twitter alight with jokes and quips from the EDM community.

We cover some of those tweets and more in this edition of the "Top 5 EDM Tweets of the Week."

RAY VOLPE IS CONCERNED

In a bid to keep his relationship alive after Skrillex's shirtless pic, Ray Volpe kindly requested that Skrillex remove the picture before his significant other gets any ideas.

TYNAN CALLS BACK TO YOUR LEAST FAVORITE MIDDLE SCHOOL CLASSMATE

As the rumors of new Skrillex music began to grow after the shirtless picture and a vague photo of butterflies posted to the r/Skrillex subreddit, TYNAN saw fit to call back to that one-upper kid we all knew in middle school who always had the "sickest game news" because his "dad works for Nintendo."

FELIX CARTAL'S TIKTOK TRIBUTE TO A LEGENDARY EDM ACT

Sure, it's technically a TikTok post, but Felix Cartal tweeted this clever video from his studio wherein he recreates a festival classic that everyone will recognize in anticipation of the return of live events.

USER @ADMRLofficial IS STILL HOLDING OUT FOR A DRUM & BASS REVOLUTION

We've all seen tweets claiming that this year is "DnB's year"—for years now. While drum & bass has certainly been gaining popularity stateside and around the globe, especially recently, user @ADMRLofficial couldn't help but relive some of those classic DnB Twitter moments.

PHASEONE SHARES WHOLESOME VIDEO OF HIS MUM AT ONE OF HIS GIGS IN MOTHER'S DAY TRIBUTE

Poking some fun at his mother's inability to nail proper headbanging technique, PhaseOne shared a very wholesome video clip for Mother's Day.

