Check Out Which Dance Music Album Was #1 When You Graduated High School

Ah, graduation. A day you toss your cap into the swirling wind that will carry you to your next chapter in life.

While graduation ceremonies were forced to retreat to the murky cobwebs of the virtual space thanks to the bulldozer that is COVID-19, their momentous nature was not lost. Students still graduated and they should be proud.

To celebrate both graduating seniors and the optimistic nature of the dance music community, we put together a list of the records that topped Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums chart in the month of June each year dating back to 2004. If you didn't graduate in the month of June, you can check which album topped the chart on your exact date here.

2020 - Lady Gaga, The Fame

2019 - Marshmello, Fortnite Extended Set

2018 - The Chainsmokers, Memories…Do Not Open

2017 - The Chainsmokers, Memories…Do Not Open

2016 - Kygo, Cloud Nine

2015 - Zedd, True Colors

2014 - Lindsey Stirling, Shatter Me

2013 - Knife Party, Haunted House

2012 - Skrillex, Bangarang

2011 - Lady Gaga, The Fame

2010 - LCD Soundsystem, This Is Happening

2009 - Lady Gaga, The Fame

2008 - Metro Station, Metro Station

2007 - Björk, Volta

2006 - Gnarls Barkley, St. Elsewhere

2005 - New Order, Waiting for the Sirens' Call

2004 - The Streets, A Grand Don’t Come for Free