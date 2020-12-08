Get a Personalized Shoutout from These Top Dance Music Artists on Cameo

If you've ever wanted a shoutout from your favorite main stage DJ, here's your chance.
In just three short years, the personalized video sharing platform Cameo has massively ballooned in popularity, and currently boasts profiles from over 30,000 celebrities. For those unfamiliar, Cameo is a marketplace that allows fans to purchase personalized video messages from celebrities across a variety of categories. Various TV stars, athletes, musicians and more have joined the platform thus far, including a wide-ranging selection of dance music talent. 

We searched through the many dance music producers and vocalists who have already made the leap to Cameo thus far, and highlighted some of the best finds. If the price is right, it's not too late to secure a holiday shoutout for the dance music fan in your family.

SAM FELDT - $50

VASSY - $50

4B - $40

OOKAY - $20

GHASTLY - $50

SETH TROXLER - $50

HALIENE - $50

CHET PORTER - $30

LIKE MIKE - $150

CRIZZLY - $15

Check out the full selection of dance music talent available on Cameo here.

