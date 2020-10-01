Watch Touché Amoré's Wholesome, Pet-Themed Music Video With Skrillex, Jimmy Eat World, Rise Against, More

Tapping back into his punk rock roots for a fleeting moment, Skrillex appeared alongside a gaggle of cameos in post-hardcore band Touché Amoré's new "Reminders" music video. In addition to the former From First to Last member, the video also features Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World, Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance, Tim McIlrath of Rise Against, and Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra, among many others.

The star-studded video is a compilation of user-generated content in which everyone poses for the camera with their adorable pets. According to Touché Amoré frontman Jeremy Bolm, its sole purpose was to bring joy during dark times. "The music video for 'Reminders' conceptually was driven by bringing some joy to everyone’s timelines,” Bolm explained. "If we can provide even just three minutes of joy to someone right now that’s enough for us, and who doesn’t love seeing awesome people and their pets?"

“Putting this video together was such a pleasure because it involved talking to friends we love and getting wholesome footage in return," he continued. "The people involved include artists we admire and contributors to the album. We hope you love it as much as we do."

Check out the wholesome video below.