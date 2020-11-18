TrueFire Studios to Offer World-Class EDM Production Tutorials After FaderPro Acquisition

TrueFire Studios, the leader in online guitar lessons, has acquired EDM's top production tutorial database, FaderPro. The acquisition, announced today exclusively via EDM.com, makes TrueFire Studios the undisputed top destination for all things music education.

TrueFire Studios has been offering lessons since 1991 and, with more than 600 prestigious educators and over one million users to date, has emerged as the preeminent service for musical education for guitarists. With such an illustrious reputation, it was naturally time for the company to expand.

TrueFire Studios now grants users access to production lessons and tutorials by artists from electronic music's corps d'elite, including Mark Knight, Goldfish, UMEK, Shadow Child, Danny Byrd, Mark Sixma, and Roger Sanchez. Through the acquisition, TrueFire Studios has also partnered with Armada Music, Dim Mak, Monstercat, Toolroom Records, and Hospital Records, among other distinguished labels, to offer exclusive online educational video content.

"This acquisition strengthens our commitment to delivering the highest quality online music education across all major instrument categories and genres,” said TrueFire Studios CEO Owen Grover in a statement. "FaderPro gives us an outstanding foothold in the vital, innovative and ever-evolving world of dance music, while also allowing us to better serve students who want to master the intricacies of at-home recording.”

"Our vision at FaderPro has always been to give our users unprecedented access into the studios of today's most successful artists and the way that vision aligns with TrueFire Studios is simply a perfect fit," added FaderPro co-founder Vincent DiPasquale. "We are blown away by the passion and expertise of everyone involved at TrueFire Studios and feel the timing could not have been better to join forces.”

Following the acquisition, FaderPro will remain a standalone unit within the TrueFire Studios portfolio. That allows FaderPro users to experience the same sense of familiarity within the program's structure as TrueFire Studios expands its repertoire and influence in the dance music industry.

"As a Producer and DJ who has devoted my life to the dance music industry, it is an honor to have FaderPro join forces with TrueFire Studios," said FaderPro co-founder Steven Lee (Lee Cabrera/Just Us). "The 'Studio is also the Stage' and everyone at TrueFire Studios shares our vision of providing the world’s best EDM masterclasses to inspire the next generation of artists."