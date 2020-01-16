Underground Vibes / 044

Numerous artists, industry professionals, and fans consider SoundCloud the best platform for unsigned music to shine up to its true potential. Its direct, artist-centric approach has enabled bedroom artists to find fan bases all over the world, and it's equipped emerging talent to turn their SoundCloud game into long-term careers.

In this series, our aim is to showcase the best new music we discover on the platform, music that oftentimes can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, we shine a light on successful artists that are either now breaking through on the platform or have used it to attract an active following in the past.

This latest feature includes cute gems from Late June and underscores, forward-thinking vibes by aliotho and grape milk, well-thought-out remixes by Hanz and camoufly, and more.

"Just Try” (Hanz Remix) - Laxcity and ÊMIA

Just after releasing his latest four-track EP Leaving For Good, Norwegian producer Hanz decided to flip Laxcity’s and ÊMIA’s soothing cut “Just Try," which came out last year. The artist does the original justice by starting his take with smooth piano chords and atmospheres before flipping it into a synth-dominated vibe.

“TELEPHONE LINE 415” - underscores

underscores has been receiving support for San Holo’s imprint bitbird for some time now, which has led to the release of his EP, character development! - a three-track journey through quirky sounds and vulnerable vocal lines.

“ColderSurface” - aliotho

aliotho’s previous alias, Amp, marked the first release on up-and-coming label KUMO. Now, two years later he returns to the imprint with his latest single “ColderSurface,” which takes the listener on a spacious journey filled with nostalgic synth lines.

“In Your Arms” - Late June

In recent years, Late June has been consistently releasing lots of music, showcasing his unique style of crafting melodic and nostalgic instrumentals. His latest work, “In Your Arms,” where piano melodies and vocal chops go crazy, is no exception.

“dust in the wind” - Singularis

Part of Lucid Monday’s 22nd compilation, Singularis keeps on impressing with “dust in the wind," two minutes of bass and synth madness.

“Hungover” (liad and Carl Zeer Remix) - Mothica

liad and Carl Zeer strike gold with their remix of singer/songwriter Mothica’s latest single “Hungover,” turning the minimal single into an explosive showcase of eerie sound design and impactful drums.

“All My friends” (camoufly's take) - madeon

Madeon returned in 2019 with “All My Friends” the lead single off his acclaimed album Good Faith, which came out later in November. Now, producer camoufly’s take on the single is here, turning the midtempo, dancefloor-ready tune into a melodic trap gem.

“just a number” - grape milk

Out on AZMC Society, grape milk’s latest effort “just a number” is definitely impressive. Within almost four minutes, the producer offers an organic journey filled with foley-like samples and crazy synth arpeggios.

“Trends” - Flawed Mangoes

Flawed Mangoes’ latest effort “Trends” never stops evolving, constantly switching between melodies and keys in a complex sequence of drum beats and and weird noises.

“Highest In The Woods” - OmarCameUp

OmarCameUp does it again, combining a Legend of Zelda sample and a Travis Scott acapella to create a quirky but hard vibe.

