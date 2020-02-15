Underground Vibes / 045

Numerous artists, industry professionals, and fans consider SoundCloud the best platform for unsigned music to shine up to its true potential. Its direct, artist-centric approach has enabled bedroom artists to find fan bases all over the world, and equipped emerging talent to turn their SoundCloud game into long-term careers.

In this series, our aim is to showcase the best new music we discover on the platform, music that oftentimes can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, we shine a light on successful artists that are either now breaking through on the platform or have used it to attract an active following in the past.

This latest feature includes well-produced gems from Problem Solved and Rome In Silver, catchy bangers by zotti and Relique, laid-back vibes from Sasha Rome and Ykwo, and more.

“Never Really Knew” ft. Arkayne & JUUL - Problem Solved

Taken from his forthcoming debut EP, Problem Solved’s shiny new single “Never Really Knew” featuring Arkayne and JUUL combines catchy toplines with shimmering synths, setting the perfect balance between a melancholic and hopeful vibe.

“Fade” ft. POPCULTR - Rome in Silver

Rome In Silver’s latest vibe, “Fade” with POPCULTR, out via San Holo’s own bitbird label, is a true testament to his artistic progression. Within almost five minutes, the two artists showcase their expert songwriting and tasteful production, while bridging the gap between indie and electro.

“Numb” ft. Ladia (Sasha Rome Remix) - 92elm

Guitarist and producer Sasha Rome just unleashed his first offering of 2020, a stunning, uplifting rendition of 92elm’s “Numb” featuring singer Ladia.

“Down” - Yonexx and xChenda

Yonexx and xChenda struck gold with their last single out on Lacuna, which is dominated by catchy vocal lines before brass stabs and vocal chops explode along with the drop.

“Let Me In” ft. H/\rvey - Ykwo

Out via SVNSET WAVES, Ykwo’s latest EP comes after nearly four years of silence, and it's stunning to say the least. “Let Me In” featuring singer and songwriter H/\rvey works perfectly in closing off the EP in an ethereal tone.

“Acai Tower“ - capshun and Quiet Bison

Two of bass music’s most forward-thinking talents, capshun and Quiet Bison, have combined their strengths on “Acai Tower,“ out via UZ’s Quality Goods Records. Though the single builds up the energy really slow, a bass and percussion-filled drop catches the listener off guard and makes the wait totally worth it.

“rosa” - zotti

Young producer zotti has been steadily pushing the envelope when it comes to experimental trap and bass music, and his latest wonky banger, “rosa,” is no exception.

“Sine” - Lovvu

Out on AIA imprint Wonderlust, Lovvu’s “Sine” is a minimal yet impressive effort, combining ambient breaks with synth stabs and catchy vocal chops, all under a heavy, trap-influenced beat.

“Rude Girl“ - Relique

With its wonky melodies, hard bass, and undeniable dance floor appeal, “Rude Girl“ by Relique can undoubtedly work as a DJ's secret weapon.

“burners” w/LEViTΔTE - DREVM

DREVM and LEViTΔTE really capture the essence of a sinister banger with their latest effort “burners”, which after a creepy introduction gets right into business, offering a wall of bass and groovy drums.

