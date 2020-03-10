Underground Vibes / 046

Numerous artists, industry professionals, and fans consider SoundCloud the best platform for unsigned music to shine up to its true potential. Its direct, artist-centric approach has enabled bedroom artists to find fan bases all over the world, and equipped emerging talent to turn their SoundCloud game into long-term careers.

In this series, our aim is to showcase the best new music we discover on the platform, music that oftentimes can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, we shine a light on successful artists that are either now breaking through on the platform or have used it to attract an active following in the past.

This latest feature includes explosive vibes from capshun and Floret Loret, atmospheric gems by Tim Schaufert and CASHFORGOLD, unique bangers by Maison Ware and Rad Hatter, and more.

“Quintessence” with Floret Loret - capshun

capshun and Floret Loret have been steadily rising in the underground bass music scene for some time now. On “Quintessence” the two forward-thinking producers collide to create an uplifting journey through crisp sound design work, snappy drums and catchy vocal chops.

“What She Said” - Hendrik Joerges & 17AD

Versatile producer Hendrik Joerges recently released his four-track EP Prolifery via KUMO Collective, and electronic/hip-hop crossover “What She Said” is definitely an uplifting highlight.

“Satisfy” - Maison Ware

Maison Ware’s latest single titled “Satisfy,” taken out of his latest Mind EP out on mau5trap, displays his impressive production skills in a haunting, mid-tempo journey.

“Heartbeat” - Late June

Late June never fails to deliver an emotional journey with his releases. His latest joint “Heartbeat” is filled with catchy vocal chops and emotional piano chords, a perfect first taste of his new EP coming out this month.

“A Lesson In Waking Up“ Ft. Mariya Stoeva

Mielo is a master in crafting vibes that take the listener on a journey, and his latest single, “A Lesson In Waking Up” with previous collaborator Mariya Stoeva, is no exception.

“I’ll Know Who I Am In Time” - Tim Schaufert and CASHFORGOLD

Tim Schaufert and CASHFORGOLD seemingly are a match made in heaven, as the frequent collaborators craft yet another hypnotizing display of production and songwriting with “I’ll Know Who I Am In Time.”

“Do Not Disturb” (Makzo Remix) - Mahalia

For his latest remix, producer Makzo takes on Mahalia’s hit “Do Not Disturb,” turning it into a funky, soulful vibe.

“Cruise” ft. Josi. - Sofasound

Sofasound snaps on “Cruise” featuring Josi., managing to create the perfect bridge between R&B and electronic music, all filled with glitchy synths contrasted by smooth chords.

“Dream Death” - Rad Hatter

Producer Rad Hatter goes crazy on “Dream Death”, creating distorted sonic soundscapes that are unique and aggressive.

“I’m In A Hole” (VARI Remix) - TNGHT

Producer VARI does an amazing job in flipping TNGHT’s banger “I’m In A Hole” into a warm and atmospheric garage/trap vibe.

