Underground Vibes / 047

Numerous artists, industry professionals and fans consider SoundCloud the best platform for unsigned music to shine up to its true potential. Its direct, artist-centric approach has enabled bedroom artists to find fan bases all over the world, and equipped emerging talent to turn their SoundCloud game into long-term careers.

In this series, our aim is to showcase the best new music we discover on the platform, music that oftentimes can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, we shine a light on successful artists that are either now breaking through on the platform or have used it to attract an active following in the past.

This latest feature includes gems from RIELL and Billy Vena, atmospheric vibes by fugue and Cour & Victor Brodin, energetic bangers by Lizdek and MadBliss, and more.

“Control Of Me” - RIELL

Taken off her upcoming debut album scheduled for release later this year via Nightblue, RIELL’s latest single, “Control Of Me,” is an epic showcase of songwriting and stunning vocals. In recent years, the singer has cemented herself as one of the scene’s most exciting up-and-coming vocalists.

“Night Torch” - Denzel Moiz

Dutch producer Denzel Moiz succeeds in combining the ambiance of cinematic music with bass and pop music, releasing his latest single, “Night Torch,” on rising label Suit Of Bullets.

“Space Hippie” - Billy Vena

Out via Let Me Hear It, exciting newcomer Billy Vena’s “Space Hippie” is a funky, self-produced debut effort that’s dominated by catchy bass lines and stunning vocals.

“Shallow” - Cour and Victor Brodin

Producer Cour and singer Victor Brodin combine their talents on their latest single, “Shallow,” an ambient pop song that evolves into a lush house beat filled with emotional melodies and vocal samples.

“Life Is So Beautiful” - Sofasound

Exciting talent Sofasound has been crafting his diverse style for some time now. His latest single, “Life Is So Beautiful,” from his upcoming EP with bitbird, is here to “remind people that inevitably, if you let your heart sing, the suffering doesn't own you, and happiness can still exist in your heart.”

“drowsiness” - fugue

With his latest release, “drowsiness,” young talent fugue manages to create a breathtaking vibe, taking his listeners on a journey through ambient atmospheres and washed-out guitar melodies.

“dripppwater” - otxhello and DILIP

Lucid Monday's talents otxhello and DILIP join forces for yet another vibe on “dripppwater”, taken off DILIP’s latest album, Pressure II.

“Abyss” - Lizdek

Though Lizdek’s “Abyss” starts off with a perfectly sung intro, the energy switches big time as the lush atmospheres and piano chords are flipped into a bass-heavy, distorted drop.

“TORONTO” - MadBliis

On “TORONTO,” talented producer MadBliss flips KEY! and Kenny Beats’ 2018 single of the same name, turning the hard trap song into a showcase of bright synth arpeggios and chords.

“Long Distance Call” - Scasca

Scasca makes an impressive debut with “Long Distance Call,” combining organic sounds with synths as well as stunning strings and flutes.

