Numerous artists, industry professionals and fans consider SoundCloud the best platform for unheralded music to reach its true potential. Its direct, artist-centric approach has enabled bedroom artists to reach fanbases all over the world, and it has equipped emerging talent to turn their SoundCloud game into longterm careers.

In this series, our aim is to showcase the best new music we discover on the platform—music that oftentimes can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, we shine a light on talented artists who are either breaking through on the platform or have used it to attract an active following in the past.

Underground Vibes 048 includes explosive gems from Taw and Late June, atmospheric soundscapes by Duke & Jones, club-ready tracks by Chace and Sparkee x LIINKS, and more.

“Faith“ - Taw, Veronica Bravo & Harley Bird

In contrast to his latest singles that displayed a much harder side of his production, Taw’s latest release, “Faith,” which is out via Lacuna, is a perfect combination of pop and future bass. Enlisting in-demand vocalists Veronica Bravo and Harley Bird, "Faith" makes for a bright duet that is undoubtedly an exciting step forward for the young producer.

“Us” - Chace

Coming in with heavy, UK-influenced production, Shanghai-based producer Chace has released one of his strongest tunes to date with “Us,” fusing together infectious basslines and heavenly vocals to create a radio-ready hit.

“’84” - Sparkee & LIINKS

Sparkee gathered massive online attention when he programmed a “technically impossible” bass line for a remix of deadmau5’s iconic track “Strobe,” and now alongside LIINKS, he is back with another funky house tune titled “’84.”

“Cheesin’” (with Remi Wolf, Still Woozy, Sophie Meiers, Claud, Melanie Faye & HXNS) - Cautious Clay

Produced by Cautious Clay and HXNS, “Cheesin” is a short yet massive collaboration. As noted by Cautious Clay, all proceeds from the laid-back song will go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“Consequence” - Zanski

Gearing up for the release of his forthcoming EP, Zanski displays his true talent once again with his latest single "Consequence," combining soulful instrumentation with expert songwriting and vocal work.

“Battered and Broken” - Sofasound

Sofasound just released his 7-track album on San Holo’s imprint bitbird, and “Battered and Broken” couldn’t be a better introduction to the artist’s world. Filling it with lush chords and synths, as well as hard-knocking drums, Sofasound perfectly displays his creativity and production skills.

“Self-Isolate” - Duke & Jones

Though mostly known for their unique take on bass music, UK production duo Duke & Jones just proved their versatility and talent with their recent single “Self-Isolate,” creating a melodic, lo-fi gem.

“Departure” - Late June

Late June has been going harder than ever this year, already having released an EP as well as a couple more singles. His latest work is one of his best to date, and comes in the form of “Departure,” a stunning, high-energy effort.

“Leave” - Gareth Donkin

In recent years, Lucid Monday has made a point of showcasing the hottest rising talents in the producer community, and Gareth Donkin is no exception. The young producer and songwriter recently released his single “Leave,” displaying his promising potential as well as his taste for catchy production.

“…she smiled and left” - camoufly

camoufly has been consistently putting out high-quality beats and flips, and continues to do so with his recent release “...she smiled and left," a lush instrumental filled with hard-knocking 808s and heavenly, melodic samples.

